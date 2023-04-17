Go Behind the Scenes of Internet Golden Girl Emma Chamberlain’s Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

Internet golden girl Emma Chamberlain is Rolling Stone‘s May 2023 cover star. Front and center on the magazine cover, the online personality and coffee aficionado stuns in a golden suit accessorized with a white sash claiming her crown in bold letters that read: “Miss Internet.” Innately comfortable behind the camera, Chamberlain takes readers behind the scenes in a new video from the photoshoot.

“It feels really wild to be on the cover of Rolling Stone, just showcasing the different sides of my personality,” Chamberlain says. “It’s almost like all the little parts of me inside of my mind.”

Beyond becoming a glimmering trophy for the cover, the 21-year-old poses in the kind of fashion looks that put her on Vogue‘s radar to host their Met Gala red carpet in 2022 and crowned her a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. Bringing multiple vision boards to life, Chamberlain poses with her head inside of a birdcage, wearing a striking look of surprise in her eyes, which are framed by teal eyeshadow. For another look, she pulls inspiration from Courtney Love’s December 1994 Rolling Stone cover. And in true Chamberlain fashion, one portion of the shoot is accessorized with a three-tier coffee cake.

“Now I’ve had a podcast for a few years, but this year I’m really excited about focusing on it. I’ve found a real rhythm with it. So I’m excited about building that further, developing my style, and my identity,” she continues, referencing lifestyle podcast Everything Goes. “I’m never going to pretend to have it all figured out. It’s easy to sort of push an illusion onto people. The importance of being vulnerable online for me is giving people someone to connect to, but it feels like a fellow human and that’s the whole point of me doing any of this.”

Even when the glitz and glam comes off, Chamberlain remains the same — and the true goal post never moves too far, even when the professional one does. “The best advice I’ve ever been given is your heart has to be in the right place, or else you’re miserable, end of story,” she concludes. “There’s always more to learn. There’s always more to discover. There’s always more to try, and it’s not bad to change your mind.”