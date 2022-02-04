DOORDASH GREATEST ORDERS OF ALL TIME SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The Greatest Orders of All Time Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins at or about noon a.m. (ET) on February 7, 2022 and ends at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on February 10, 2022 (the “Entry Period”).

1) HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, look for a post about the Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes Post”) by either Hungry Hugh (Food & Travel with Hugh Harper) or lindseyeats (Lindsey Baruch). The Sweepstakes Posts will appear in the following locations: Hungry Hugh’s Instagram and TikTok; lindseyeats’ Instagram and TikTok; on Rolling Stone’s Instagram and Twitter feed. Once you find the Sweepstakes Post, comment on the Sweepstakes Post with your “Greatest Order of All Time” (i.e., the best food delivery order you have ever received) (“Comment”), and include #GOOAT. Your entry must have the correct hashtag in order to be eligible. You do not need to mention Rolling Stone or DoorDash in your Comment, and you do not need to have made an online food order to participate in the Sweepstakes. If you have never made an online food order, simply post #GOOAT in your Comment. Entry Limit: one entry per person during the Entry Period. Please note that the entry limit is per person, thus creating multiple Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok accounts will not increase your number of entries or chance of winning and will disqualify you from participation in this Sweepstakes. You also will not increase your number of entries or chance of winning by commenting on multiple social media platforms. No illegible, incomplete, forged or altered entries will be accepted.

2) SUBMITTED COMMENTS: The Comment must: be the original creation of the entrant; not portray any recognizable individual, other than the entrant; not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights; not portray any dangerous activity; not disparage Rolling Stone or DoorDash (“Sponsors”) or any other person or party affiliated with the Sweepstakes; not contain inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, or illegal content; not promote bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and be appropriate for publication or broadcast or display on a general interest website. Sponsors reserve the right to reject any entry that, in their sole and absolute discretion, is determined not to meet the above specifications. By entering, each entrant represents and warrants that the Comment meets all of the submission requirements and that the distribution, reproduction, display, and any other uses of any part of the Comment by Sponsors as permitted herein will not infringe any third-party rights. Each entrant further agrees to indemnify and hold Released Parties (defined below) harmless from and against all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such entrant of such warranties or representations made by entrant or of these Official Rules. By entering, entrant grants to Sponsors a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable, and transferable right and license to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works based upon (including, without limitation, translations), publicly display, publicly perform, transmit, and publish the Comment (in whole or in part) as Sponsors, in their sole discretion, deem appropriate including, without limitation, (a) in connection with Sponsors’ business; and (b) in connection with the businesses of Sponsors’ successors, parents, subsidiaries, and their related companies, without prior notice, approval, or compensation. Sponsors may exercise this grant in any format, media or technology now known or later developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such Comment. Entrant otherwise will retain all rights in the Comment not granted to Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok.

3) SELECTION OF WINNER: One potential winner will be determined from all eligible entries received in a random drawing to be conducted on or about February 11, 2022 by representatives of Rolling Stone, whose decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Please note, the quality of the Comment will not play a role in the determination of the winner. If you are the potential winner, Rolling Stone will attempt to notify you via Instagram, TikTok or Twitter on or about February 11, 2022. Potential winner must respond within two hours of initial notification attempt and provide a full name and valid email address in order for Sponsors to award the prize. If potential winner does not respond within two hours of initial notification attempt, if potential winner is not eligible, if potential winner is not in compliance with the Official Rules, if potential winner declines the prize, or if potential winner fails to provide require documents by deadline set by Sponsors, another potential winner may be selected by random drawing from remaining eligible entries at Sponsors’ discretion and time permitting. By entering the Sweepstakes through use of a mobile phone or text message, entrants acknowledge and agree that notification of winning may result in charges pursuant to the terms of entrants’ carrier’s rate plan.

4) PRIZE: One winner will receive a grand prize package of two tickets to the Rolling Stone Live: Los Angeles on February 12, 2022 at 10 P.M. PT at Academy LA in Hollywood (the “Event”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $1,000. Rolling Stone Live tickets are subject to terms and conditions thereon, and seat location is in the sole discretion of Rolling Stone. Guest of winner must be 21 or older. All prize details will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion and will be final and binding on all entrants into the Sweepstakes. If the Event is canceled for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. Properly claimed prize will be awarded (assuming sufficient number of eligible entries). Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. No cash equivalent for the prize will be offered and no other substitution or transfer of prize is permitted. Sponsors are responsible only for prize delivery; not responsible for prize utility, quality or otherwise. Taxes and fees and any other expenses not specifically provided for herein are the responsibility solely of the winner.

5) ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes open to individual legal U.S. residents who reside within a 125-mile radius of Academy LA (6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles) (the “Sweepstakes Area”) who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Officers, directors, and employees (and their immediate families and members of the same household) of Sponsors and their affiliates, agents, judges, advertising agencies, and promotion agencies are not eligible to participate. Rolling Stone will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry that does not meet the eligibility requirements or otherwise does not comply with these Official Rules.

6) VERIFICATION OF WINNER AND DELIVERY OF PRIZE: The winner may, in Sponsors’ sole discretion, be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability release and publicity release and, if so, must return signed documents and proof of identification to Rolling Stone staff at the Event. The winner shall also provide a completed W-9 or W-8 Form as applicable. The winner agrees to Sponsors’ use of her/his name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements, and address (city and state), and any information provided by Sponsors for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation or authorization, to the extent permitted by law.

7) GENERAL: The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area. These Official Rules and the rights or obligations of Sponsors or any entrants in the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California without regard to conflicts of laws principles thereof. Sponsors are not responsible for: (a) late, lost, stolen, damaged, garbled, incomplete, misaddressed, or misdirected entries, emails, or other communications; (b) errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects or delays in operations or transmission of information, in each case whether arising by way of technical or other failures or malfunctions of computer hardware, software, communications devices or transmission lines; (c) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry materials, loss or otherwise; or (d) electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering of any kind or insufficient space in entrant’s email account to receive email messages. The use of automated software or computer programs to register, enter or otherwise participate in this Sweepstakes is prohibited and any individual who uses, attempts to use, or Rolling Stone suspects of using such methods to register, enter or otherwise participate will be disqualified if discovered by Rolling Stone. Sponsors disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participation in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with, this Sweepstakes and reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend this Sweepstakes if any virus, bug, technical failure, unauthorized human intervention or other cause outside of Sponsors’ control corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes. If there is any such cancellation, termination or suspension, a notice will be posted on the Sweepstakes Post and a random drawing will be held from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to such time, or in such other manner as Rolling Stone, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided it is able to do so. Sponsors also reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsors reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant (and all of her/his Sweepstakes entries) from this Sweepstakes or any other promotion conducted now or in the future by Sponsors or any of their affiliates if she/he tampers with the entry process or if her/his fraud or misconduct affects the integrity of this Sweepstakes. Sponsors reserve the right to correct clerical or typographical errors in promotional materials. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts the conditions stated in these Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsors and warrants that she/he is eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. By entering and/or accepting a prize, all entrants and winner agree to hold Sponsors, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and their promotional partners, and all of their directors, officers, employees and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) harmless for liability, damages or claims for injury or loss to any person or property relating to, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, participation in this Sweepstakes, the acceptance and/or subsequent use or misuse, or condition of the prize awarded, or any prize-related activity, or claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserves the immediate and unrestricted right to disqualify any entrant or prize winner if either commits or has committed any act, or has been involved or becomes involved in any situation or occurrence that the Rolling Stone deems likely to subject the Sponsors, entrant or winner to ridicule, scandal or contempt or which reflects unfavorably upon the Sponsors in any way. If such information is discovered by Rolling Stone after a winner has received notice of the prize and before the prize is awarded, Sponsors may rescind the prize in its entirety. Without limitation, decisions of the Sponsors are final and binding in all matters related to this paragraph. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsors may consider, in their sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsors through information technology systems in Sponsors’ control, but Sponsors will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsors to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern. CAUTION. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

8) ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (i) that all disputes the entrant may have with, or claims entrant may have against, the Sponsors, their parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (a) the Sweepstakes, (b) the awarding or redemption of the prize, and/or (c) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before three arbitrators in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (ii) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and will be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§116; (iii) the arbitration will be held in Los Angeles County, California; (iv) the arbitrators’ decision will be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable entrant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (v) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (vi) there will be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only entrant’s and/or Sponsors’ individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (vii) the arbitrator will not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (viii) if the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsors exceed $125 USD, and entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsors agree to pay them and/or forward them on entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator; (ix) if the entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsors will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost prohibitive; and (x) with the exception of subpart (vi) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision will remain in effect and will be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (vi) is found to be invalid, unenforceable, or illegal, then the entirety of this arbitration provision will be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsors will be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website atwww.jamsadr.com.

9) USE OF DATA: Rolling Stone will collect and use participant’s personal information in accordance with the terms set forth in Rolling Stone’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. By participating in the Sweepstakes, participant hereby agrees to Rolling Stone’s collection and use of their personal information and acknowledges that they have read and accepted each of the foregoing.

10) WINNER’S NAME: The winner will not be publicly announced. To obtain the name of the winner of the Sweepstakes, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope within 60 days of the end of the Entry Period to: Rolling Stone, LLC, LLC, 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. The winner’s name will be sent only after selection and verification of the winner. Residents of Vermont may omit return postage on all requests.

11) NO AFFILIATION WITH INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, OR TIKTOK: This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Rolling Stone, not Instagram.

12) SPONSORS: Rolling Stone, LLC, 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025; DoorDash, Inc., 303 2nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107.

© 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.