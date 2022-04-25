Social Media Sensation MrBeast Graces Cover of Rolling Stone’s Inaugural Creator Issue

We’ve seen technology collide with pop culture in various new mediums, birthing a generation of social disruptors that push the culture forward at the literal touch of a button. As the global creator economy continues to evolve, it’s only natural that its brightest stars are taking on a larger share of our daily screen time. So, it’s only fitting that Rolling Stone and Meta celebrate the tastemakers that lead the trends in music, fashion, and internet culture with the first-ever Creators Issue and an accompanying launch party on May 12 at the historic Hearst Estate in Los Angeles.

The 3.5-acre residence is arguably one of the most famous homes in America and has a star-studded history. Francis Ford Coppola’s screams could be heard blaring through the estate’s salmon-colored facade in The Godfather’s iconic horse head scene. Whitney Houston filmed The Bodyguard in the alluring home, and Beyoncé used the space as the backdrop for her critically acclaimed visual album, Black is King. The compound stands as a pillar of cultural currency. As such, there couldn’t be a more suitable venue to celebrate the expanding global platform that’s commanded by the world’s most influential creators and artists.

Social media sensation MrBeast features on the cover alongside multi-hyphenate creator Bella Poarch, who’ll grace a peelable bonus cover that was created in collaboration between Rolling Stone and Meta. Bella’s interactive cover features 3D AR makeup by creator-artist Ines Alpha. Fans will be able to unlock the AR make-up filter to try out themselves by scanning the interactive cover’s QR code.

MrBeast has a growing community of 26 million followers across Facebook and Instagram, and he’s best known for giving away large sums of money to strangers after completing Fear Factor-type stunts like swimming with sharks. Throughout his attention-grabbing path to philanthropy, the 23-year-old has given away 100 cars, a private island, and raised $20 million to plant 20 million trees, to name a few good deeds.

Meanwhile, Bella accumulated tens of millions of followers across social platforms thanks to her bubbly, charming online personality. In 2021, the Navy vet parlayed her social success into a burgeoning music career, debuting with songs like the body-positive, “Build a B****,” and her Sub Urban-assisted single, “INFERNO,” about overcoming trauma.

In the last several months, Rolling Stone and Meta have doubled down on their shared commitment to the talent driving internet culture by producing one-of-a-kind experiences under the “Creator House” banner. The Creator House’s stops at SXSW and Coachella drew attendance from diverse creators for a series of product exhibitions—including demos with the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and the Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, performances, and thought-provoking panels on the metaverse, monetization, social engagement and more.

The Creators Issue launch party will be no different. Real-time creation will once again be a focal point as a variety of Instagram and Facebook Reels-ready set designs will offer the space and opportunity for attendees to do what they do best. The Lovesac StealthTech Lounge—complete with their signature tech-embedded Sactionals—will offer a respite to creators looking to get off their feet, experience immersive surround sound, and charge their phones before an energy-boosting set by Anderson .Paak coaxes the room into constant motion. The Grammy-winning artist will opt for a vinyl medley in lieu of his signature drum set under his alternate moniker “DJ Pee .Wee.”