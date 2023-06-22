Officials Say Investigation Into Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Allegations Could Take ‘Weeks’

The Miami Police Department is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred at 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Kaseya Center’s address, on June 9, according to a redacted version of a police report obtained by Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

The report, originally recorded with police at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, identifies a 34-year-old white, non-Hispanic male as the suspect, and cites the offense as sexual battery of a person 18 years or older by a person 18 years or older.

Charges have not been filed. Sexual battery of an adult by an adult is considered a first-degree felony under certain circumstances under Florida law.

On June 12, Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assault at Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Miami Heat’s home den, which occurred on June 9. The allegations came via a demand letter sent to the mixed martial artist by the unidentified claimant’s attorney Ariel Mitchell and later shared with Rolling Stone. The filing number in the sexual assault report released Wednesday matched the filing number of a police report shared along with the demand letter by Mitchell.

McGregor, 34, “elevated his aggressive, unprovoked, and outrageous behavior by violently sexually assaulting and battering this firm’s client in the men’s bathroom of the Kaseya Center,” according to the letter sent to the MMA star. He has denied the allegations. Earlier in the evening, McGregor had twice punched the Miami Heat mascot during halftime in an apparent stunt to promote a pain relief spray. “Burnie,” the mascot, ended up in the hospital.

The letter, which goes into great detail about the allegations, claims McGregor spat on the woman, grabbed her, and pinned her against a wall, among other acts. “The allegations are false,” said McGregor’s attorney Barbara Llanes in a statement last Thursday. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.” His legal team declined to give additional comment at this time.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," said Mitchell also sent demand letters to the Miami Heat and the National Basketball Association as accessories to the alleged assault. The Denver Nuggets declined to respond.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” the Miami Heat said in a statement released on Twitter last week. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said at the time, “We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information.”

Whether or not authorities file charges comes down to whether they believe they have sufficient evidence that they can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, says Ed Griffith, a spokesperson with the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office.

“It is the cumulative effect of all the evidence that’s available,” Griffith says. “If the cops feel they have enough for a probable cause arrest, then they’ll make an arrest. And if they don’t, they won’t.”

Michael Vega, a public information officer with the Miami Police Department, said the investigation is ongoing and is expected to take a considerable amount of time due to a very large amount of information to go through.

“It could take weeks,” Vega said, in reference to the most recent allegations against McGregor.

McGregor, has a lengthy criminal record, with arrests and charges for driving violations, robbery, and assault. In 2019 and 2020, the UFC fighter was investigated in Ireland and Corsica for alleged sexual assault. Ultimately, neither led to charges. Earlier this year, a woman sued McGregor for assault on his yacht in Ibiza; she later dropped a lawsuit against him. McGregor has denied all sexual assault allegations against him.