An OnlyFans Creator Was Accused of ‘Pedobaiting.’ The Real Story is More Complex

Back in 2018, Diana Deets, a cam performer, was burnt out. She’d been camming for a few years, and had amassed 700,000 followers on Instagram — an impressive following, though not necessarily superstar status. But she was recognizable enough to be recognized when she went out in public, something that terrified her as a sex worker who highly valued her and her family’s privacy; plus, she was exhausted from performing long hours on cam, and sick of fielding off constant critiques about her face and body in real time live on stream. “I did get tired of people commenting on my looks when I was camming. It kinda bothered me,” she tells Rolling Stone.

An aspiring artist, Deets attempted to make a living by selling her acrylic paintings, but it wasn’t quite enough to totally supplement her income. “At that point, I was like, ‘how can I make money off my art,’ and that’s how I decided to do digital art,” she tells Rolling Stone. “And that’s how I created Coconut Kitty.”

“Coconut Kitty,” or @coconutkitty143, as she is known on Instagram, is a hugely popular Instagram model and creator on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform popular among NSFW creators that allows influencers to directly monetize their content. In her photos, her face is essentially a heavily edited version of Deets’s: she has enormous, saucer-like eyes, a smattering of freckles on her cheeks and nose, and cascades of mermaid-length hair. Significantly, she looks young — much younger than Deets herself, though Deets refused to reveal her real age to Rolling Stone, deeming it “irrelevant.” “I wanted to make something that looked like a real-life anime character — small chin, big eyes — that was made in my likeness, because I use a picture of myself and I edit it,” Deets explains. “I just wanted to create a fantasy, just a character. And I was able to hide my identity and still make money off my art.”

Deets says she wasn’t shy about the fact that she heavily edited her image, referring to her profession as “art and magic” in her Instagram bio and not deleting her older photos on her page. She had some reservations about editing her own face to such an extent — mostly, about promoting unrealistic or unhealthy beauty standards — but she figured all the big magazines used tools like Photoshop, so why couldn’t she? Plus, using a heavily filtered version of her own face helped distance herself from some of the painful critiques she would get while camming. “Whether they say you’re pretty or ugly or your boobs are lopsided or this or that, it doesn’t matter because it was literally a character I created,” Deets says. Creating Coconut Kitty “gave me an opportunity to disassociate myself” from the criticism.

The gambit worked: on Instagram alone, Coconut Kitty has amassed more than 3 million followers, and 11,000 on OnlyFans. But she says she never could have anticipated that by editing her photos to look younger, she would be accused of exploiting and grooming minors and being barraged with death threats, launching a conversation about internet minor safety and sex work. More broadly, the controversy surrounding Coconut Kitty’s Instagram presence has raised questions about the ever-fluctuating lines between fantasy and reality on social media, and the ethics of representing yourself as something you decidedly are not — even when, as an influencer with a large platform, misrepresentation is sort of, kind of, part of the gig.

“People are taking these pictures of me and creating a story they thought would go viral,” Deets says. “And they were right, and it did.”

Last June, a TikTok creator named Bekah Day was perusing Reddit’s “Instagram versus reality” forum to find content ideas for her page. A 24-year-old mom from Ohio, Day became popular on TikTok for her ongoing series with the same name, and she saw that a number of people had posted side-by-side photos of older photos of Deets, juxtaposed next to newer ones after she started going by Coconut Kitty.

Day tells Rolling Stone she was shocked by how young Deets looked in the edited photos, particularly since she made a living making NSFW, sexually explicit content. Though her body looked like that of a fully mature woman, her face, she thought, made her look like she was 14 or 15. “For me it posed the question: Does this [content] bait a certain demographic of people?” Day says. “She provides a look that is a woman’s body and a very young face. She is baiting slightly, I think, people who want to exploit children and I think it can be very dangerous.”

Anyone familiar with the internet ecosystem knows that it’s common for creators to use apps to edit their photos, sometimes even heavily. Although there are many Instagram accounts calling out influencers for excessively depending on such tools, it’s essentially an open secret that influencers with a substantial number of followers do. Virtual influencers like Lil Miquela, a computer-generated image with more than 3 million followers (who actually resembles Deets facially, though the team behind Lil Miquela does not post NSFW content), more explicitly toe the line between fantasy and reality.

Further, it’s common for young-looking (or even actual minor) creators to cater to followers’ barely legal fantasies by posting highly sexualized images on the internet, “a very weird but also super popular current niche of a youthful face and a grown woman’s body,” says adult creator Jane Wilde. “It’s something that I see a lot of influencers doing with editing and even the ones that are still underage like Malu [Trevejo],” a now-18-year-old Cuban singer with more than 10 million Instagram followers, who has received extensive criticism for posting images of herself scantily clad. Another prominent example of this trend is Belle Delphine, the sex worker who famously sold “gamer girl bathwater” and regularly wears fake braces and puts her hair in pigtails in her posts.

Yet Day thought that Deets’s content crossed a line. On June 24th, she posted a TikTok calling out Deets for, “creating fuel for p-words [pedophiles] and profiting off of it,” alleging that she used FaceApp and Snapchat filters to “completely change her facial structure to look like a young teenager.” Day’s TikTok amassed more than three million views and prompted a wide range of responses, most of them condemning Deets by accusing her of catfishing pedophiles — AKA “pedofishing” or “pedobaiting” — with her NSFW images. TikToker Neil Diemond made a video accusing Deets of using the “child” filter on FaceApp to edit her features, something Deets staunchly denies, saying she interpreted the allegation as a criticism of her editing skills: “I’m not gonna give away my full secrets of editing, however, I will say I do not use the child filter. I don’t use FaceApp,” she says. “My editing is done by hand. It didn’t look anything like it.”

Even anti-trafficking crusaders on Instagram got in on the discussion, using the controversy surrounding Deets as an opportunity to further promote an anti-porn, anti-sex work agenda. Kate J. Oseen, an Instagram creator and anti-porn advocate with more than 64,000 followers who markets herself as an “anti-trafficking ally,” accused Deets of “grooming” underage young women on social media to join OnlyFans, citing a tweet she had posted asking models with more than 700,000 followers on Instagram to reach out to her for a “business opportunity.” “She catfishes young girls to think they can be on OnlyFans like her – grooming,” she said in her post. (Deets rejected the claim that she was “grooming” young women, saying she was looking for another model to co-host a car event with her, an event that she is publicly promoting on Instagram. “I wouldn’t do anything in an unsafe environment and I wouldn’t attend myself if I was unsafe,” she says. “And I wouldn’t do that to someone else if it was unsafe for them.”)