With the Release of His Filmed One-Man Show, Drew Droege Shares His Birthday Party Mix

This past spring, actor and comedian Drew Droege was performing his one-man show Happy Birthday Doug at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City, when it was cut short in March like the rest of live theater due to social distancing restrictions enforced to reduce harm during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now Droege (known to thousands of fans from his “Chloë” clips, Drunk History, Bob’s Burgers, RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen on Netflix) is thrilled to offer a recorded version of the performance filmed during quarantine on BroadwayHD from producer Michael Urie.

“As if I could be any more impressed by Drew Droege, he goes and achieves something phenomenal with Tom Detrinis and Jim Hansen, turning Happy Birthday Doug into a movie,” Urie says. “I’m so proud to premiere the movie on BroadwayHD where Drew’s Bright Colors And Bold Patterns lives — two truthful, hilarious tours de force. I recommend a double feature!”

To try to have a little Friday fun, we asked Droege to share a birthday party playlist and explain his selections. to As he explains: “Looking at this list, I think it’s fair to say that I like my music loud, fast, and trashy. The following songs are perfect party lube. Crank it up, DJ. Here, in no particular order…”

“Love Rollercoaster” by Ohio Players

This song is essential. Yes, it’s the same words over and over again. But that hook is pure undeniable funk magic, and if you don’t groove to this, you are straight-up cadaverous.

“Love Hangover” by Diana Ross

Here, Miss Ross gives us the perfect buzzy build up to the sexiest booty shake of all time. Don’t call the doctor. Just get your ass to that dance floor and grind out those DTs.

“Reasons I Drink” by Alanis Morissette

This new song by Alanis is maybe my favorite of hers – a straight up anthem and raw celebration of being under the influence. And it’s really bright and fun, despite the dark lyrics. This is my kinda party.

“Where the Party At?” by the Notorious B.I.G.

Just play this song and try to pretend you grew up half this awesome.

“Shazam I’m Glamorous” by Leslie Hall

This beat-dazzled jem-sweatered superstar will forever live in my jukebox. Yes she sings about fried dough and Ricki Lake. Get into it.

“Danger! High Voltage” by Electric Six

Fire in the disco. Fire in the Taco Bell.

“Do You Wanna Funk” by Sylvester

To quote my brother, “this song should be our national anthem”.

“Machine Gun” by the Commodores

It’s always great to have a purely instrumental song in the mix. Let this tune blare across your soiree, and just watch anything you do look simply sextastic.

“Mary Mary” by Run DMC

Because your birthday is worthless unless it pisses off Tipper Gore.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by the Mavericks

Surprise! I just threw in some country and something from this century. I love this romp.

“Burning Up” by Madonna

This song is always delicious. And you can still bop along to it while you’re outside having a smoke.

“Holiday Road” by Lindsay Buckingham

I have no idea why “Jack be nimble Jack be quick” are included in these lyrics, but I know it’s the music of the Griswolds and I know you need it loud in your face right now.

“Score Tonight” from Grease 2 Soundtrack

Unless you’re a cool rider and can get Michelle Pfeiffer, Adrian Zmed, Lorna Luft, and Pam Adlon to show up to your festivities, you at least need their insane porny bowling ditty on the speakers.

“Alive Tonight” by Grace Potter

Hey, it might be the end of the world. Dance.