Everything You Need to Make Sure Your 4/20 Plans Don’t Go Up In Smoke

It’s almost 4/20, in April of 2020, which is more than enough reason to sit back, light up and celebrate.

The official pot smoking holiday — whose origins have been (incorrectly) linked to rock star death anniversaries, the police penal code, and the number of chemical compounds in the THC-rich plant — has grown from a small event on society’s fringes, to a nationally-recognized event.

Roughly 12% of adults smoke pot according to a recent poll conducted by Gallup, and 11 states have legalized it for recreational use. Many others have legalized it for medical use, and weed is currently totally prohibited in only three states. Reefer madness, it seems, is alive and well.

If you’re over the age of 21, and live in a state where weed is legal, you’ve probably got rolling papers, labeled jars, and a pocket-friendly herb grinder ready to go. There’s nothing wrong with the classics, but technology has evolved, and you can toke up more discretely and efficiently as ever. We’ve found 13 tools and accessories that can help you get high without turning your place into the set of Pineapple Express 2 (Seth, are you listening?)

It goes without saying, but be sure to understand the potential health risks that come with smoking and vaping, and enjoy responsibly if you’re of age and in a place where it’s legal. Whether you’re looking for a heady gift or just want to treat yourself to an elevated smoke break, here’s what makes our cannabis list this year.

1. LEVO II Herbal Oil Infuser

Step away from the stove, LEVO’s second-generation oil and butter infuser takes all of the guesswork out of brownies (and more).

Place your herbs in its mesh, metal pod, and prepare them with the LEVO II’s dry and activation cycles. Once they’re ready, fill the machine’s reservoir with the oil or butter of your choice, and put the pod inside. Set the cook time and temperature with buttons on the front of the LEVO II, and let the machine take over the rest. When it’s ready, the LEVO II will dispense your infused liquids, which you can use in your favorite recipes.

If you’d like to monitor its progress from outside of the kitchen, you can connect the LEVO II to your WiFi network, and download the LEVO app (available on IOS and Android). Once you’re done cooking, remove the herb pod, silicone stirrer, and reservoir to clean. All three pieces are dishwasher-safe.

If you’ve been afraid to make your own edibles because you’re afraid of screwing up main ingredient, this is a set-it-and-forget-it solution.

2. HEIR Water Pipe

Made out of thick glass and a glazed ceramic material, Heir’s water pipe is a classier way to get high. What you get: a precision-made smoking accessory with a modern design.

The pipe passes smoke through a downward stem via an eight-slotted percolator, which diffuses smoke more evenly through the water and enhances filtration. A splash guard built into the bottom of the pipe keeps water from interrupting your hit.

The pipe has a tapered design that makes it easy to hold and tilt, and it was designed for easy cleanup. You can pour water directly through the grinder, and unscrew the top piece to reveal a storage space large enough for your lighter. The HEIR gives a much-needed makeover to one of the most popular smoking devices — no more makeshift hits here.

3. Summerland Terracotta Bong

Summerland’s Pleasure Point Terracotta Bong is handmade in California. It’s made out of lead-free, food-safe glazed ceramic, and a silicon grommet, which the company says ensures clean hits every time. Prefer something a little more luxe? The company makes the same bong in a glossy white or “marble” finish too.

4. Ardent Nova FX

Described by Ardent as the “easy bake oven for cannabis,” the Nova FX is a portable, all-in-one solution for making edibles.

The Nova FX’s core function is decarboxylation, a process that heats cannabis up to a set temperature to “activate” the THC. As you can see in the picture above, you’re able to pour dry herb directly into the stainless steel cavity, and decarboxylate it in under two hours. Multiple sensors inside the Nova FX keep its temperature consistent to avoid scorching your pot.

Once that process is done, you can use the activated cannabis directly in your baked goods without infusing it into butter or oil. If you prefer using “enhanced” versions of those ingredients, you can also use the Nova FX as an infuser — add your activated cannabis into a bottle filled with butter or oil, place it into its stainless steel cavity, and hit the “infuse” button.

Finally, the Nova FX can also be used as an oven to actually bake single-serving edibles by combining the ingredients in a cupcake liner, and baking them. Having all three of these functions in a single device allows you to make high-potency edibles without taking up a lot of counter or shelf space. It’s an efficient way to maximize your pleasure without sacrificing any quality.

5. A Vegan, Gluten-Free Chocolate Edibles Kit

The best part of baking with pot (besides the end result), is getting to spend time in the kitchen. If you’re not an active home cook, Marijuana Group’s Chocolate Box is a fool-proof way to make tasty, good looking treats.

The kit comes with directions, dosing recommendations, enough ingredients for eight chocolates, THC extraction supplies, and a silicon cannabis leaf mold. All of the ingredients in this kit are vegan, gluten-free, and have low sugar content, so they’re a good choice for people with many common dietary restrictions.

You can only use the ingredients in this kit once, but the recipe and tools will allow you to make additional batches if you like the way they turned out.

6. A Pot Cookbook With Over 100 Recipes

Pro bakers who want to show off their skills should consider High Cookery by Gilad Meiri. The 264-page cookbook contains more than 100 recipes, covering everything from basic how-to knowledge, to infusion, to meals you’ll enjoy when stoned.

The best thing about this cookbook is that it works in two ways: more confident home chefs can expand their horizons, while amateurs can apply the skills they learn to everything they cook. Most people stick with the standard brownie mix, but you can strive for something a lot better.

7. Double Barrel Vape

Double Barrel’s vape is a futuristic-looking smoking device with a unique design. Its “double barrel” frame allows you to attach two of its cartridges into the vape to double the potency of each hit.

A magnetic track on one side allows you to clip on a knuckle ring to make the double barrel easier to hold. You don’t need to use two cartridges at once — the vape will work if only one chamber is full, or if you block one of its air flow plugs.

The minimal aesthetics make the double barrel an attractive piece to give (it comes in a sleek black box), and its slender body will fit neatly in a pocket.

8. Banana Bros Electric Smart Grinder

Banana Bro’s Otto is a big upgrade for the pot smoker who prefers joints. The electric grinder in the dock (top piece) uses AI and aerospace-engineered milling plates to precisely grind herbs to the right consistency.

They’re then funneled into a hand-rolled cone made out of GMO-free raw fiber for quick and easy use. The grinder comes with 20 cones, but extras are readily available when you need more.

A battery indicator on the power button will let you know when it’s time to charge the grinder (it charges via the USB port on its dock, which is magnetically attached to its chamber for easy maintenance). These features make this grinder smart without being overly complicated — it’s a one-button system for a gadget that does two important jobs.

9. A Color-Changing Glass Pocket Pipe

Handmade from borosilicate glass, this pocket pipe’s multicolor body will change depending on the lighting (the creator says it’ll look more silvery indoors). Raised bumps along the side will give the pipe additional traction when you hold it. Because each one is handmade, its coloring will be unique, and its size will vary between 3.5 and 4.5 inches.

10. Tetra Nomad Pipe

Great for traveling, the discreet pipe slides out from an aluminum casing with the push of a button. The brass trough underneath stores about 0.5g of your favorite bud. A magnet keeps everything closed and together when not in use. Designed by the New York-based Solstice Studios, this is an elegant and sophisticated piece to add to your collection.

11. Besito x Another Room Joint Locker

This collaboration pairs cannabis brand Besito with accessory maker and design firm, Another Room, for a “joint locker” that holds both a lighter and a small joint. It’s made from a sustainable, plant-based plastic and fits a regular Bic lighter and a 0.5g joint.

12. Summerland Fruit Fantasy Apple Pipe

Art piece or grown-up smoking accessory? You decide with this table-top pipe, made from a glazed Cone 5 ceramic and fastened in the shape of an apple.

13. Swag Gear Stash Box with Rolling Tray

If you’re looking for a purpose-built case for your weed, grinders, papers, and other accessories, you should consider Swag Gear’s stash box. The 11 x 8 x 3.5 inch box is handcrafted out of wood, and connected with dovetail corners.

The box itself is good looking but simple; it’s the top tray that makes it worth recommending. There are several indentations that will keep your grinder and container in place, and a larger one you can use to separate stems and seeds. A joint roller in the center takes the frustration out of making a quick one to burn.

The tray has a cut out in one corner, so you can easily lift it, or funnel resin or seeds into the trash. The unassuming box will appeal to you if you like to keep your hobby under wraps, and proves it’s what’s on the inside that counts.