Aspen Valley CBD Flower: Focusing on Quality and Consumer Safety

Many companies, whether knowingly or unknowingly, are pushing products into the marketplace that are either ineffective or genuinely unsafe. The low-cost and ease of creating products with CBD Isolate leaves consumers ingesting products that do not work as well as Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (see “entourage effect”). What’s worse, some companies will flat-out lie about the CBD concentrations in their products. The lack of required third-party testing has led to the discovery that CBD products often contain significantly less cannabinoids than advertised. Sadly, these consumers move on from their initial experiences viewing CBD as a useless fad, despite research that shows otherwise.

Although not required by law, Aspen Valley Hemp Company puts their products through rigorous third-party testing in order to verify the legitimacy of their claims. Aspen Valley only uses CBD Oil from laboratories that are registered with the FDA, GMP compliant, ISO certified, and Certified USDA Organic.

In the case of CBD Flower, the market can be even less sophisticated. Farmers who, in the hopes of chasing profit, have scaled up production before being fully prepared, sacrificing quality (sometimes to a hazardous extent). Negligent farmers or those who have expanded operations beyond their means, have been known to implement reckless harvesting and drying techniques to cut costs. Further, Hemp farmers are not subject to sufficient quality control standards, which allows some to forgo implementing proper preventative treatments for mold and other contaminants commonly found in outdoor crops. These potentially harmful contaminants run rampant especially when inclement weather strikes outdoor farms, as it did most recently in Oregon’s 2019 harvest.