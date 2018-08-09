Porn Star Alex Jones Is Having a Weird Week

On Monday, YouPorn banned Alex Jones from its platform. No, the Infowars conspiracy theorist best known for his red-faced rants and pushing prepper kits didn’t put erotic videos on the crowd-sourced site himself — thank goodness — but there were reportedly half a dozen videos taken down, both copyrighted clips from his shows as well as parody porns featuring the far-right blowhard. According to a statement from the site’s VP, Charlie Hughes, the videos were taken down because they violated the site’s terms of service. “Hate has no place on YouPorn,” he said, simultaneously giving the Internet one of the greatest quotes of the week and putting Twitter in its place.

This turn of events was surreal for many, but perhaps none more so than 27-year-old Alex Jones the porn star. The three-time AVN Award nominee has been in the industry since 2012, and has countless videos up on porn tube sites. He’s aware of the other Jones — the two even followed each other on Instagram for a brief moment earlier this year — but this week he’s been inundated with new followers looking for, uh, a different kind of content.

Rolling Stone caught up with Jones to talk social-media bans, conspiracy theories and what it’s like explaining to performers he’s booked to work with that no, he’s not that Alex Jones.

Tell me a little bit about your history with the other Alex Jones.

So I’ve kind of always been into conspiracy theories, and of course Alex Jones covers all the strange things that people are afraid of. So I’ve been familiar with him for a while now. I didn’t specifically search him; I just came across him.

How did that happen?

I [had gone] with [the name] Ace Jones, which is kind of a dumb name, but my real name is Alex. So my agent was like, “We’re gonna make your name Alex Jones.” Neither one of us thought about it at the moment. And then later on, everyone was like, “Oh Alex Jones is that other guy.”

How has that affected your career?

It’s been a whole ride for me because I’m always involved with his stories and stuff like that. Because people are always tagging me and they’re like, “Oh is this — are you the Infowars guy?” And I’m like, “No, I’m not the Infowars, that crazy guy that you usually see on the Internet screaming at people about, y’know, ‘Don’t let them take your guns away,’ or whatever. That’s not me.” Other performers will be skeptical about shooting with me because they’re like, “I looked him up and he doesn’t look like what you said he is.” And I’m like, “No that’s not me, that’s a different guy.” [Laughs]

Wait, you’ve gotten mistaken for the other Alex Jones by other performers?

A few times, and they’re like, “Is this that fat guy?” and I’m like, “No no no. I’m light-skinned, kinda tall — I don’t look anything like that guy.”

Speaking of, did you ever actually watch the Alex Jones parody porn?

I didn’t.

You didn’t?

I didn’t even know that they made one. [Laughs]

So you said that you guys had followed each other for a little while.

Yeah. A few times when I’ve tried to look up my own stuff on Google, it would come up with his links. I actually saw one that I think was an interview that he did. And I didn’t click it; I just read, like, the small description. And I guess he had said something like, “I’m not a porn star,” because people were mistaking him for a porn star — they were looking for me.

Really!

Or hearing my name, looking him up and thinking that he was a porn star — I thought that was pretty funny. We were on Instagram — I’m pretty sure I followed him first, just from like looking at his stuff and I was like, y’know, this is pretty funny, I’ll follow him. And he followed me back like five minutes later, and I was like, oh okay. He wasn’t following too many people. I was like, maybe he thinks it’s funny, both of our names are Alex Jones. And then after I started looking through his videos and stuff and watching different things and hearing how he feels about the country and Trump and stuff, I was like, “Oh okay, I’m gonna unfollow you.” [Laughs]

Was there anything in particular that was just too much for you or was it just his whole ethos?

It’s him in general. There’s a lot of different outlets that promote the same shit that he’s talking about. But it’s just how phony he is. He just blatantly lies to everyone, just like Trump does. He lies to everyone’s face and then two seconds later he tries to sell a product about the lie for like $75. And there’s all these scared people in the world that are gullible and they’re watching the show and they’re like, “Oh my god, I need that fucking trash that he’s selling.” They think it’s something real and they’re spending their hard-earned money, and I’m like, this guy sucks. [So] I unfollowed him and then he unfollowed me.

When was that?

Um, probably six months ago — something like that.

OK. You said before that you like conspiracy theories. What Kinds of conspiracy theories are you into?

It sucks that this has been labeled a conspiracy theory, but UFOs [and] things like that I’m totally into. Science, space travel, but I also look into all the paranormal stuff as well. And a couple of things that Alex Jones talked about, like with 9/11 and different things like that, I like to look into. And some of his points, I agree with, but he uses too much of the other points that I didn’t agree with and it was just too much for me. I was like, I can’t do this.

You said before that you have gotten followers from people thinking that you’re the other Alex Jones.

Yeah, just this week, I guess iTunes dropped his podcasts and stuff, and because of it, everyone’s like, “Oh my gosh, Alex Jones!” And then I start getting messages and people tweeting to me like, “This isn’t Alex Jones, I was looking for the Infowars guy and all the sudden I see a dick!” [Laughs] I’m like, ‘You guys can’t tell from the avatar? We look totally different.’