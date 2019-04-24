5 Long Camping Weekend Ideas in Canada

With temperatures rising and spring weather blooming into warm summer months, it’s the perfect season to explore the great outdoors. To fill those upcoming long weekends, there’s perhaps no better place to think about visiting than Canada’s own backyard, where locals and visitors alike can appreciate its expansive outdoor experiences.

One of the best ways to embrace the outdoors is by camping. It lets you seek out your inner adventurer, working up a meaty appetite from a day of hiking or kayaking. Camping also lets you recapture family experiences of packing up the car and setting out on the road or firing up the grill with friends as you take in the scenic views.

An easy way to elevate camping food is with tasty condiments. French’s Classic Yellow Mustard and Ketchup are versatile and a must-have, whether you’re cooking eggs and potatoes for breakfast or grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers after a long day.Of course, it should be no surprise that French’s Canada is rooted in the tradition of camping in the country. Thanks to its Ketchup, sourced from 100% Canadian tomatoes, and its Classic Yellow Mustard, which is made from Canadian mustard seeds, the company’s assorted condiments bring the flavours of camping to life.

Camp With the Wild

Anyone wanting to get closer to nature will have to take advantage of Canada’s many parks and camping areas, most notably Algonquin Provincial Park, which gives visitors the greatest access to the country’s wildlife. Open all year round, the Ontario park is a nearly 3,000-square miles outdoor playground that allows campers to howl with wolves, paddle alongside moose, and spot everything from white-tailed deer to 250 species of birds. Further up north, where visitors will have to brave the elements, campers can spot caribou, polar bears or seals of the Arctic. With spring nearly in full bloom, now is the best time to load up on some lightweight snacks and trek out to theOttawa River or Georgian Bay, where the country’s gentle giants wade along the edges. Can we add a tip about food? For example, if there’s a longer hike to your campsite, should readers bring more lightweight food or non-perishables?

Channel Your Inner Adventurer

Camping in Canada is one of the best ways to bring out your inner adventurer and discover new sides of yourself. Depending on the region, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to fill a long weekend with back-to-back experiences, including hiking the scenic terrains of Alberta, kayaking among the whales off the coast of British Columbia, horseback riding through the grasslands of Saskatchewan, cycling the trails of Nova Scotia’s highlands, snowshoeing in the Canadian Rockies, or canoeing the lakes of Ontario. You can practically drop your gear and set off for the nearest adventure. Then, you can return to camp for a well-deserved hearty meal on the grill and bask in a lifetime of memories.

Make Camping Cool

While many associate Canada with skiing, the cold isn’t just reserved for the downhill sport. True adventurers (and lovers of weather’s nippiest of temperatures) will want to take their camping experience further up north, where they can live life among the ice and snow. In Nunavut, campers can literally pitch a tent among the region’s glaciers and rugged mountains before exploring the Arctic Circle. The area is unlike anything else, with ski touring, sea kayaking, snowmobiling or dog sledding as ways to explore the frozen terrain. The area is also home to Canada’s indigenous culture — something that cannot be overlooked — allowing visitors to connect to the land and country in ways they never have before.

Go Glamping With Wine

While some want nothing more than to take a tent into the wilderness, others prefer a more elevated camping experience. And there’s no better place to get your “glamping” on than Canada’s Okanagan Valley wine region in British Columbia. With over 150 operating wineries, think of it as Canada’s very own Napa Valley, with no shortage of new flavors to try among the area’s nearly 10,000 acres of vineyards. But instead of crawling into a sleeping bag in a typical tent, visitors can explore the area’s many upscale, alternative tenting experiences, such as yurts, tent cabins or prospector-style riverside tents. Of course, families and groups can enjoy the comforts of their own RV parked at one of the region’s many lakeside parks, allowing them motor access to the vineyards.

Get Your Fishing On

Whether you want to “catch and release,” add a few choice trophy mounts to your wall, or savor in the flavors of a fresh catch, then no camping experience in Canada is complete without a rod and reel. While easily combined with any long weekend, fishing is an industry all of its own and can fill an entire trip. In the northern regions, local Inuit guides will help lead visitors to the best angling in the country, where fish have never seen a lure. Manitoba, with its 100,000 lakes and 80 species of fish, is considered a fisherman’s paradise. The region’s giant catfish, northern pike and lake trout also draw thousands of visitors each year. And depending on what you catch, you can put together a fresh meal on the barbeque.