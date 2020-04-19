How to Celebrate 4/20 Online

While COVID-19 cases peak and stay-at-home orders remain in place, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) is advising cannabis consumers with access to legal weed to stock up on product in advance of April 20th, and weed lovers are figuring out new ways to celebrate the most epic day in cannabis culture.

This year, all of April is 4/20, and the cannabis community had big plans to blaze up together all month long. In a world without coronavirus, thousands of people would have gathered on 4/20 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for a massive smokeout. Instead, Mayor London Breed warned people not to come to the city during the pandemic, and festival organizers cancelled the 420 Hippie Hill event. The annual Mile High 420 Festival in Denver, which expected a turnout of 50,000, was also cancelled, as was the High Times 420 Cannabis Cup, and most other cannabis events around the country.

Many artists are taking their 4/20 festivities online. There are heaps of virtual smoking seshes and Zoom hangouts to choose from. Instead of playing a planned Red Rocks party with Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg is celebrating the worldwide digital release of Dr. Dre’s seminal debut album The Chronic (until now, only available on Apple Music) on 4/20 at 4:20pm with a livestream DJ set and smoke-in on his media company’s Instagram. Hip-hop artist Jim Jones is hosting Zoom smokeouts with Alex Todd of Saucey Farms & Extracts, featuring drop-in guests like Jadakiss and Kevin Hart. And Chelsea Handler is presenting a “Get Good at Weed” workshop with lifestyle site Miss Grass.

If you’re in a financial position to give, plenty of promoters, musicians and cannabis companies are using virtual 4/20 gatherings to raise funds for COVID-19 relief and groups like the Last Prisoner Project. Here’s a roundup of some of the best online events you can join to support and sesh with the cannabis community, while celebrating 4/20 safely.

Come and Toke It

A variety-show livestream hosted by country’s patron saint of weed, Willie Nelson. The four hour, 20-minute program will feature musical guests, comedians, and cannabis experts, as well as Nelson himself. The show’s teaser encourages fans to #PassLeft on social media during the broadcast in a virtual joint pass, “perhaps the world’s only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list,” and one lucky toker will be selected to chat with Willie during the livestream.

The show will take place at 4:20 pm CST, broadcasting via Luck Reunion’s Twitch in association with Nelson’s Willie Reserve cannabis line, and will raise money for the Last Prisoner Project.

HighStream 420 Festival

Cannabis events The Emerald Cup and the National Cannabis Festival (which would have taken place in Boston on 4/20) have joined forces to curate a coast-to-coast benefit supporting people impacted by COVID-19. The HighStream 420 Festival will feature speakers, interactive panels and musical performers including Melissa Etheridge, The Pharcyde, and the Disco Biscuits. Kyle O’Quin, keyboardist for Portugal. The Man, will perform a concert called “Higher Education,” drawing parallels between classical music, modern musicians, and cannabis.

The fest will stream free on NugsTV from 4-10pm EST. Donations are encouraged for Crew Nation, a relief fund for live music production crews, and cannabis advocacy agencies Drug Policy Alliance and Americans for Safe Access.

420 for a Cause

This Colorado community fundraiser for comedians, musicians and service-industry workers financially devastated by event cancellations and restaurant closures due to the coronavirus. The lineup includes the Disco Biscuits (who are also on the bill at the HighStream 420 Festival), Thievery Corporation, Lotus, and the Motet, along with comedians Doug Benson, Ron Funches, Beth Stelling and others. Hosted by Denver comic Andy Juett, this show looks likely to be heady and fun.

The fundraiser starts streaming at 1pm MST at 420foracause.com, and is scheduled to run four hours and 20 minutes long, with a countdown to a “bud drop” at 4:20pm.

The Great American Sesh In

This online cannabis, music, and arts festival features heavy hitters and weed icons like B-Real, Too Short, Citizen Cope, Tommy Chong, and Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, plus cannabis industry stars like Steve DeAngelo and Amber Senter, and comedian Billy Anderson of the Gateway Show. The event is partnering with California dispensaries and cannabis brands for special 4/20 offers.

The Great American Sesh In will stream on Twitch from 11am to 6pm PST. All donations collected through the event will benefit the COVID-19 response group Direct Relief.

Chronic Relief

Cannabis event planning and production company Farechild is curating a livestream variety show to benefit Feeding America, a nonprofit that powers food banks and meal programs. Chronic Relief will feature telethon-style musical performances, and interviews with influencers and celebrities.

The free show will stream from Farechild’s Seattle studios from 1-6pm PST. Viewers can sign up to receive an invitation.

Higher Together: Sessions from Home

Weedmaps, a tech platform that lists dispensaries, brands and delivery services, is producing a virtual celebration with Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Berner, and others. Wiz will perform a 20-minute DJ set featuring a selection of his favorite tracks to smoke to, and celebrate the release of The Saga of Wiz Khalifa EP, dropping the same day. Other acts include Stephen Marley, Tycho, Dave East, Cam’ron, Alchemist, and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Join the free livestream from 12-5pm PST by visiting weedmaps.com/420. Donations to the Last Prisoner Project are encouraged.

Stoned Alone

Billed as “the cyber house party of your quarantine dreams,” all-femme/POC cannabis crews Weed Rave, Stoners Night LA and Sesh-Ins (Limone Creative x Art and Times of Chill) are collaborating to host a Zoom house party with three rooms: a dancefloor with DJs beaming in from 5 cities, a virtual smoking patio where people can meet new stoner friends, and a 24-hour stoner movie screening room. There will be a guided New Age meditation, interactive dance competitions for prizes, and an educational talk about the science of using cannabis for sleep.

The weed rave will go from 2-8PM PST. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $4.20, though there’s a note from organizers that it’s a free party, and proceeds will go to supporting artists.

Lightshade’s Virtual 4/20 Party

Colorado cannabis company Lightshade, which operates eight dispensaries in Denver and Aurora, is throwing a virtual concert and fundraiser encouraging donations to nonprofits like Urban Peak, which provides services to homeless youth, and hunger relief org Metro Caring. DJs Skeena, Wushu, and Thred Savage will be spinning live, comedian and writer Sam Clark (Netflix’s Magic for Humans) will perform, and chef David Hadley will host a cannabis cooking segment.

The free event will stream on Twitch, kicking off at 4:20pm CST.