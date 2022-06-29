Nine Top Tips for Writing High-Quality Social Media Posts

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

With so many other businesses on social media, getting potential consumers to notice yours can be an uphill battle. One element that you can use to stand out, however, is the quality of your posts. With the right combination of words, visuals and strategy, you can ensure your posts get the level of engagement you’re looking for.

To help, the members of Rolling Stone Culture Council each list their No. 1 tip for writing quality social media posts. Follow their expert advice to level up your social media game and expand your audience.

Adopt a ‘Thumb-Stopping’ Mindset

Is the content you are creating arresting enough for your audience to stop and take the time to consume it? Being thoughtful about the words and images used will help increase engagement and grow your audience. – Michael Klein, Trees Corporation

Stay True to Your Brand

Make sure your content is on-brand. Your social media is a representation of you and your brand; you can be anything you want to be, but always be consistent! – Adam Ayers, Number 5

Consider Your Purpose

Ask yourself what you want your audience to feel and do. Then, craft a post to elicit that feeling and drive them to that action. – Tivi Jones, Hey Awesome Girl

Review Before You Post

Have two or three others review your content before you hit that “post” button. You’ll be shocked at the myriad of ways a misplaced comma or wrongly chosen word can impact your tone or even message altogether. It’s also a good habit to do a quick news search regarding major topics from your proposed content before posting and accidentally embroiling your brand in a hot debate. – Jeffrey M. Zucker, Green Lion Partners

Provide Value

The best way to write a quality social media post is to focus on providing value. How is the audience benefitting from this information? Value can come in many different forms, such as education, entertainment or insight. It will be up to you to figure out what content provides the most value to your followers. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

Write as You Would Speak

Nothing kills a social post faster than overloading it with corporate jargon or business language. If you wouldn’t say it as you’ve typed it, it doesn’t belong on social media. End of story. – Cate Rubenstein

Understand Your Audience

Write something that everyone can understand while also appealing mostly to your target market. You want to consider the people who will engage with your post the most and also prompt them to do so. Usually, giving an incentive to engage is a great way to get some organic impressions on your post. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

Make the Goal About Connection

Clear and concise communication is key when it comes to social media. Consider what is going to interest your target audience and what is going to make them want to share it with others. Provide a mix of your own content and content from other relevant sources, but always in your own authentic voice. Your goal is to make a connection. – Liza Pruitt, Liza Pruitt Art

Keep It Short

Keep your sentences short. As banal as this sounds, shorter sentences are easier to read, leading to a higher attention span and, therefore, higher recall. Shorter sentences also make for a pleasant tune while reading, all while maintaining the flow. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day