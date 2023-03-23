12 Tips for Women Looking to Find Success in Entrepreneurship

While the number of female CEOs in the U.S.—around one third of all chief executive officers—still pales in comparison to the number of male CEOs, entrepreneurship provides a great opportunity for women to get their start at the top. However, leading a business still presents challenges, especially in male-dominated industries.

To help shed some light on these obstacles—and how to overcome them—12 members of Rolling Stone Culture Council each share one piece of advice they’d give fellow female entrepreneurs or aspiring business owners for how to be successful in business and why.

Build a Trusted Network of Supporters

Focus on building a trusted network that wants to see you succeed. This network, or ecosystem, does not need to be all women. As a woman in a male-dominated industry I have surrounded myself with trusted advisors, and my path would not have been as straightforward without understanding the power of vulnerability and admitting when I don’t know all of the answers. – Julie McQueen, CarbonTV

Remember That ‘Success’ Will Evolve

Remember that success is something personal and your definition or relationship to success will continue to evolve as you and your business do. Six years ago when I started Ginni Media, it was about creative freedom around designing another way to work than what I had been taught and shown. That to me was success. I keep this in mind each year of business so I know I’m heading toward my North Star. – Ginni Saraswati, Ginni Media

Know Your Worth

Set fierce boundaries and do not be afraid of the power of “no.” Know your worth, then double it, and don’t let potential collaborators or clients guilt you into charging even a penny less. – Jennifer Sodini, Evolve and Ascend

Be Who You Are With Confidence

Be tenacious, speak the truth, be original and don’t be afraid to shine. Unapologetically love being female; don’t hide that to fit into an outdated executive mold. You can be feminine and powerful. You don’t need to choose. In fact, being feminine is powerful. So be who you are with confidence. Treat others with respect, expect the same in return and don’t accept anything less. – Cate Rubenstein Editor’s picks

Find People Who Are Strong Where You Are Weak

Find comfort in knowing that you can’t do everything on your own and there are things that you don’t know and are not good at. Surround yourself with people who fill in those gaps. – Jessica Passman, Hunter + Esquire

Ensure Your Voice Is Heard

As a woman in business, it can be hard for you to find your voice. Being self-aware of your skills, your strengths and your weaknesses helps you to stand up for yourself confidently. Remember that no one else is going to stand up for you. You have got to do it on your own. Don’t let others’ thoughts make you lose your voice. Be authentic and be you! – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

Stay Focused and Never Give Up

Stay focused and never give up. Success requires hard work and dedication. It’s resilience that wins the race, not always motivation. It’s important to lay out your goals, create a plan and then work like hell to get the success you deserve. And don’t forget to find ways to celebrate your success. This is a small thing but a big reminder to keep us inspired. – Stephanie Dillon, Stephanie Dillon Art

Acknowledge and Assert Your Place in the Industry

Female entrepreneurs should recognize their strengths and advantages as well as their disadvantages in their industry. Acknowledge your place in the world and assert your place in your industry through your skills, assertive communication and appropriate boundaries with male counterparts. Be confident in what you offer, what you will offer and what you and your business will grow into. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Turn the ‘Negatives’ Into Positives

Know that business is ever-changing, so learn to embrace the ups and downs. Don’t be afraid of the empathy and intuition you have as a woman. Not to say that men don’t have these traits as well, but don’t be afraid of using your feminine side. Turn what people perceive to be negative traits and make them positive. Build a great team of people and don’t let fear or “no” get in your way. – Karina Michel Feld, Tallulah Films

Involve Yourself in Multiple Projects

Mix it up. While challenges for female executives are time-consuming, realizing your reach and benefits by involving yourself in multiple projects helps. Whether it's a book club or a nonprofit, that experience and networking will run parallel with your business planning, offering success, praise and problem-solving training, bolstering your confidence. – Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy

Trust Your Instincts

You’ve got this. Trust your instincts and know that whatever you have learned to date is your foundation and moving forward you have the skills to learn what you need. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Embrace Your Femininity

Do not shy away from your femininity. For too long women have been told that to shatter the glass ceiling we must think and behave in certain ways. Being feminine, no matter the gender, is a powerful tool for creativity, professionalism, grace, thoughtfulness, rapport and so much more. I would say to my fellow female leaders: Let your instincts guide you. – Victoria Kennedy, Marisa Johnson