Unhappy Customer? Take These 12 Actions Right Away

It’s no secret that unhappy customers can have a negative effect on your business. All it takes is a slew of negative Yelp reviews or low star ratings to ruin a business’s reputation. But the reviews themselves aren’t always what have the biggest impact — it’s all about the way the business responds to unsatisfied buyers.

That’s why it’s so important to address customer concerns when they occur and attempt to turn the situation around. To shed some light on how to do so properly, 12 Rolling Stone Culture Council members explain the smartest things you should do first when you have an unhappy customer and why.

Validate Them and Give Great Customer Service

Validate them and treat them like a rock star. Personalized care that goes above and beyond should be part of your company’s DNA. Most customer service experiences are horrific these days and often dehumanizing. Not only does treating customers with empathy and excellence build your fan base, but it also feels great for you and all those in your company! – Will Kleidon, Ojai Energetics PBC

Listen to Their Concerns

An unhappy customer is one of the best opportunities to make a new friend. Hear out their concern, solve their problem and show that you are genuinely sorry about whatever it was that caused their frustration. – Russel Wilenkin, Old Pal

Directly Address the Problem

I ask the customer directly what they are unhappy about. A lot of the time it’s based on unrealistic expectations regardless of how transparent you are in managing them. Overcoming their skepticism is an obstacle that is tough to accomplish, especially when they think they’ve been burned by past PR reps. I view my clients as co-collaborators, and if that trust and chemistry aren’t there, I’m gone. – Stu Zakim, Bridge Strategic Communications LLC

Agree With the Customer

Often, we did indeed make the mistake, so simply agreeing with the customer can put everyone at ease. Not only are you then listening to their complaint, but you also agree with it, or at least part of it. Everyone can then collaboratively work on a fix, which is almost always doable. – Scott Cowperthwaite, AfterFiveMedia Editor’s picks

Make Them Feel Seen

It’s time to listen. If a client or customer is unhappy, it’s most often because they don’t feel heard or seen in the work. I then know that it’s time to stop, create a safe space for honest conversation and then engage in deep listening. Sometimes the issue is in the details, in the context or sitting in plain sight but overshadowed by the “big” idea. Make it visible! – Bob Bonniol, MODE

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Engage in Timely and Empathetic Communication

Take the conversation offline and connect with the customer via phone to hear their side of the story. Let them express their feelings without contradicting them. No matter the case, it is crucial to get the facts from those involved, communicate clear next steps and follow through. Timely and empathetic communication is key to diffusing the situation and maintaining a relationship, if amendable. – Mike Weinberger, Unity Rd.

Consider Your Customer’s Point of View

Often it is less about solving the problem and more about the perception the customer has of your interest as a business owner or manager. First, approach the situation from the customer’s point of view, review the situation with the team and then contact the customer from a logical mindset, not an emotional one. Let them know they were heard and how or if you can rectify the situation. – David Colonna, The Maven and The Muse

Ask How You Can Improve the Situation

When you have an unhappy customer, ask them what it is they would want in order to improve the situation. Do everything you can to do what they’re asking. If they want a refund or a replacement, it will cost you less to help make them happy. You’re then at the mercy of how much they want to vent online about your poor service, whether it’s your fault or not. – Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group Related

Be Sincere and Transparent

If an apology is needed, give one. Ask for feedback, and then do your due diligence to show — not tell — that customer, as well as others, that you are committed to doing better. Many companies mess up by focusing only on the statement or apology that follows, but actions always speak louder than words. – Dan Serard, Cannabis Creative Group

Show Them You’re on the Same Team

First, contact the customer and assure them you are on the same team, working together to resolve the issue. Listen to what they have to say. Sometimes the cause of their unhappiness is not what it first appears to be. The resolution may be very simple. Find a way to satisfy their concerns while maintaining them as a customer. There is a way if you have the will to listen with an open mind. – Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet Trending GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts Dave Chappelle Fans Reveal Why Elon Musk Was Booed: ‘The Chase Center Turned Into the Apollo’ Jan. 6 Staffers Prepare for All-Out Republican Assault Elon Musk Booed Mercilessly During Appearance With Dave Chappelle

Meet in the Middle

Ask them how they would handle the situation, and do your best to meet them in the middle or grant their wish. The experience a customer has with a brand during an unhappy moment will be something that customer talks about forever. – Red Rodriguez, GRAV

Be Proactive

It is no lie that the customer is always right, but how you approach each scenario can mend or destroy a relationship. Being proactive with high-quality and timely deliverables is the smartest thing you can do first, as it minimizes the chances of an unhappy customer. But if that fails, listen to their complaint and determine the next step to solving the problem. – Tim Haldorsson, Lunar Strategy