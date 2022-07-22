13 Business Leaders Share Their Top Traits for ‘Modern Leaders’ in Today’s Professional Climate

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

With so much shifting in terms of “how,” “when” and “where” we work post-pandemic, special attention must also be given to the way in which we lead. New environments and new expectations make way for new challenges, and in order to overcome them, managers, business leaders and entrepreneurs alike must reconsider what it means to be a “modern leader” in today’s ever-evolving professional climate.

Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members share their insights on what it means to be a “modern leader” today and the kinds of traits they expect to see if leaders want to succeed in today’s business world.

Modern Leaders Celebrate Diversity

A modern leader is one who can get the most from a diverse workforce by celebrating the diversity of ideas and skill sets, allowing each person the space to be successful and not trying to enforce fealty to a specific ethos. Diversity is strength. – Joshua Wurzer, SC Labs

Modern Leaders Are Empathetic

Today’s business leaders need to be more empathetic than ever. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed people’s attitudes about their personal lives and what they want to get out of work. As leaders, we must take the extra time to find ways to engage our team members so they understand and feel they are making an impact on the company, but also on the communities and customers they serve. – Joe Hart, Dale Carnegie & Associates

They Are Hands-Off

Being a modern leader in today’s business climate means having a hands-off leadership style. By being hands-off, we put more responsibility on team leaders and allow them to make the decisions and be accountable for those decisions. – Jenny Ta, GalaxE by HODL Assets, Inc.

They Lead With Integrity and Flexibility

My understanding of the term “modern leader” is leading with integrity and flexibility. You must lead your organization by creating a positive and flexible culture. Let your team personalize their workflows and value end results as opposed to task-based benchmarks. This is especially important for business leaders to adopt as our workforce modernizes and many people are moving to the gig economy. – Kelly Schwarze, Indie Film Factory

They Listen as Much as They Act

To be a modern leader is to be able to listen as much as to act, understanding I don’t know every answer but striving for more knowledge to create a business environment conducive for all walks of life. – Philip Wolf, Cultivating Spirits

They Have the Courage to Take Risks

A modern leader has to face modern problems, and modern problems require modern solutions. To meet the challenges ahead, one must have the courage to take risks. You must explore new concepts and interact with people from all over the world. Youth and intelligence when combined with qualities like taking risks, being creative and leveraging your skills to the core create an impact. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

They Take a Real Interest in Their Employees’ Well-Being

A modern leader takes a real vested interest in their employees both in and out of the workplace, caring about their professional development as well as their physical and mental health. It means providing a work environment — in-office, remote or hybrid — that allows each person to thrive in their own individual way. It means creating a work culture of collaboration, inclusion and diversity. – Andy Hale, Hale & Monico

They Are Examples of Success and Determination

Being a modern leader means being an example of what success and determination looks like at a young age against all odds. Given my platform, it’s important to use my voice to encourage healthy lifestyles and ways of making money and creating more opportunities in my field. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

Modern Leaders Focus on Encouragement and Support

Being a “modern leader” means you lead through collaboration and less on authoritarianism. A modern leader will show the way, encourage and support, bringing everyone on board with their vision and goals, then allowing them to stretch their abilities and perform at their best to meet those goals. – Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet

They Leverage All Available Resources

A modern leader leverages all available resources. That means collaboration and empathy are key to business success. Each member of your team, regardless of title, possesses insight, experience and talent that can contribute to overall success. Add empathy to your interaction with collaborations and you will be able to glean the best from collaborators even in the most stressful climate. – Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group

They Aren’t Afraid to Fail

A modern leader in today’s business climate is someone who is not afraid to fail. When we fail, we learn from our mistakes and we grow as people personally and professionally. Mistakes should be embraced, and a modern leader who is empowered to make a decision, take a risk and succeed — or fail — at this risk, will ultimately learn and grow immensely, inspiring others to do the same. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB

They Focus on the Fulfillment of Their Team

Being a leader in the modern age means that instead of focusing solely on revenue and financial metrics, you also focus on how to build the most fulfilled, hopeful and purpose-driven team possible. People these days don’t want to just make a living, they want to make a difference. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

They Do the Right Thing

Modern leaders advocate for what we believe in and try to do the right thing, even if it is not always the popular thing. Modern leaders place ethics and advocacy at the center of their work because they know this is what is best for their businesses, employees and customers. To be successful in the long run, they know a robust, ethical foundation is imperative. – Evan Nison, NisonCo