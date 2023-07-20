Nine Traits Gen Z Is Bringing to the Workforce That Will Create a Major Impact

While every generation draws on their experiences to bring something new to the table, a truly digital-native generation such as Gen Z may have a major impact on the workforce moving forward. Growing up in the internet age has helped to shape both the skills and interests of this young generation, drawing them into disruptive technologies like AI as well as key social and environmental issues such as climate change.

But these interests aren’t all they have to offer. Here, nine business leaders from Rolling Stone Culture Council each list one trait they think Gen Z is bringing to the workforce that perhaps other generations didn’t have and discuss the potential impact this may have on the current work world at large.

A Balance of Curiosity and Skepticism

I’m seeing curiosity mixed with a healthy dose of skepticism. Gen Z has come of age in a world of fake news and AI — where needs and values have shifted expediently. It has placed greater emphasis on that which they can positively impact. They have an innate ability to research and do the work to cut through the clutter to make informed decisions. – Michael Klein, cannabisMD

An Interest in Environmental and Social Responsibility

Gen Z’ers are reshaping the workforce by prioritizing sustainability and inclusivity. This reflects their concern for the environment and the importance of social responsibility. This mindset is redefining the workplace from competitive to more collaborative, diverse and inclusive. This shift benefits the cultural space, creating a positive impact on the environment, society and the economy. – Kelley Swing, Head Case Hair Studio

A New, Honest Perspective

Just like all generations that entered the workforce before them, Gen Z is bringing a new perspective. What makes them different, however, is their honesty. This generation grew up online, so they are adept at seeing through disingenuous business tactics — and they aren’t afraid to point it out and propose something new. – Evan Nison, NisonCo Editor’s picks

An Adaptable Nature

Things change faster than ever, from technology to how we work. Gone are the days of staff sitting under one roof using singular software. Gen Z is not just used to constant change but thrives in it, giving them confidence in the workplace. They’re more comfortable with virtual work, and being raised in the digital age allows them to use and troubleshoot tech more efficiently. – Andy Hale, Hale & Monico

Comfort in Communicating Their Ideas

I find my youngest employees are the first to collaborate, and they also have no resistance to putting themselves and their analyses or opinions out there in public or in the boardroom. It’s important to trust your employees, so their comfort communicating in social spaces is a positive reflection of the organization as well as its programs, goods and services. – Scotty Kober, San Francisco Youth Soccer

An Innate Understanding of Research and Data

Gen Z’ers are innate masters of exotic data. They excel at advanced desk research, pulling and mashing up open data from all over the internet, called “alternative data” or “exotic data.” As mobile-first digital natives, Gen Z is comfortable with “hacking” platforms to find inventive solutions for mining open data and signals. This is extremely valuable for research and business intelligence. – Sarah DaVanzo, Pierre Fabre

A Focus on Changing the Norm

Free, bold and focused on changing the norm, Gen Z brings fresh perspectives, ideologies and challenges. They are more tech-savvy, social and connected. To accommodate this new generation, the traditional working culture needs to change. Foster a culture that celebrates learning and making mistakes. Allow them the freedom to try and explore things their way. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

An Openness to Experience

I love Gen Z. I have been delighted to see the beautiful generational shift they bring toward inclusivity, respect for others, world awareness, real care for environmental efforts and sustainability, and high levels of collaboration and humility. It’s many skills rather than one, but if it has to be forced into one category, I’d call it “openness to experience” — and it’s needed! – Cate Rubenstein

Fluency in Digital Communication, Collaboration and Creativity

Gen Z’s digital fluency allows them to adapt quickly to new technologies and platforms. They are comfortable using various digital tools for communication, collaboration and creativity. This fluency enables them to leverage digital platforms effectively to create and distribute content, connect with audiences and build online communities. – Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc.