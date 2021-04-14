Eight Important Strategies to Master Video Content Marketing

It’s no surprise that video content has dominated marketing across various industries. Apps like TikTok and Instagram’s IGTV and Reels features allow you to better engage consumers with short clips about a given product or service.

However, every business has their own unique approach to video marketing. So, to offer some tips on how to leverage video for your particular business, eight members of Rolling Stone Culture Council explained their tried-and-true strategies and how you can replicate them for your own success.

Consider Your True Needs

I run a video agency, and far too often we see companies waste money on ineffective video content because they’ve just been told they “need video.” Put in place the correct strategy for your needs, targeting the correct audience with the right message. And if video is the way to go, create beautiful and engaging content that inspires people to take action. But strategy first. – Brian Chin, p3 Maine

Let Your Content Speak for Itself

As reputation managers for global leaders, we let the content speak for itself. If one of our clients gives a keynote speech, for example, it must be filmed and edited so it can be delivered in multiple formats and travel far beyond the venue where it was delivered. This has always been true in thought leadership, but it is now all the more critical during Covid and with the prevalence of Zoom. – Paul Blanchard, Right Angles

Be Clear and Visually Appealing

Video content is vital. We eat with our eyes, and video content gives a true, 3D visual (and audio) perspective that resonates more deeply than even the most beautiful still. As attention spans decrease and competition for consumer eyes increases, communicating with patrons in a way that is succinct, clear and looks good is key to driving engagement and business. – Olivier Caillabet, Toki Underground

Educate Your Community

Product education is arguably our most important role as retailers in the cannabis industry. Video content has proven to be the most effective way for our business to educate our community on the products we sell and how our company is positively impacting our neighborhood. We’ve found that product reviews and educational videos make our customers more confident in their purchases. – Kenneth Churchill, West Coast Cannabis Club

Script Out What You Want to Film

We have a very visual product that lends itself to video. Scripting out what you want to film can be very helpful even if you’re not speaking. Doing a few dry runs can be extremely useful as well. Review the videos immediately and decide if you need to do a retake. It’s amazing what the camera picks up in terms of reflections, extraneous objects, etc. that you don’t notice “live.” And have fun! – Brian Framson, Citrus America Inc

Be Authentic and Empower Your Audience

At its core, the barber and beauty industry is based on aesthetics — what people see. When our team is brainstorming new ways to engage with our fellow stylists and shop owners, we lean on video because it’s a natural outlet for the majority of beauty pros. We speak their language and weave in a bit of laughter, all while “edu-taining” the market on tools that help grow their small businesses. If you’re considering video as part of your marketing strategy, first take stock of how your users consume content and where. Be authentic in your approach, have fun and always leave your community feeling empowered. – Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare, Inc.

Have a Plan to Create, Curate and Store Your Content

First, you must capture or otherwise acquire the video footage. The good news is that you already have one of the greatest content capture devices: your phone. Capture images and start to become familiar with editing on at least an elementary level. There are template video packages you can basically cut and paste to bring a marketing video into life. Also be sure to upgrade your storage. – Michael Polk, Billboardology.com

Follow Storytelling Basics

Video is no doubt the most engaging medium for marketing if done correctly. Video can convey and connect on a deeply emotional level. Whether you are conveying a lighthearted or serious tone, video should follow the age-old tenants of storytelling. If not, it becomes easily ignorable. No matter how long your video content is, use the full potential to tell a meaningful story. It’s a fun challenge. – Matt Blackburn, ORDER