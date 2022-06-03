Nine Steps to Take if You’ve Lost Passion for Your Business

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

When asked why they started their businesses, many entrepreneurs would answer that they were passionate about the product, service or cause their business represented. But along the way, between the day-to-day grind and the stress of leadership, that passion can tend to fade, and those same entrepreneurs may find themselves questioning why they continue to do what they do.

While this loss of passion isn’t uncommon, it can feel demotivating to those driven by entrepreneurial purpose. Thankfully, reigniting a passion can be as simple as taking one of the following nine steps. Consider this list of steps recommended by the members of Rolling Stone Culture Council to take back your passion and set yourself on a new path toward happiness and fulfillment.

Identify the Reason Why

Identify exactly why you’ve lost the passion. Is it because of the surrounding challenges of developing your business or is it the core business model itself? It’s hard to be energetic when we are stressed. Take a walk, go to the park, stroll the beach, do some deep thinking to create your pros and cons lists, put this away for a week and then revisit it. Deep thinking never hurts! – Michael Newman, The Bureau of Small Projects

Talk to Someone

If you are faced with a loss of passion, make some calls. Talk to your contemporaries and clients. See how they are faring. You may hear something inspiring or be able to be helpful. – Michael Polk, Billboardology.com

Take Time to Focus on You

Take a timeout and focus on yourself. We all work more than we should and we owe it to ourselves to make it rewarding. Try to understand why the flame went out and figure out what gets you going. Perhaps you can find a way to reignite the passion. If not, move on to the next thing. My only regret in my career is staying in an organization that I wasn’t passionate about — never again. – Brad Canario, Auxly

Get Back to Your ‘Why’

Losing passion and motivation is something everybody faces. When it happens to me, I find it is often because I have wrapped myself up in “when” and “how,” forgetting about “why.” I go back to the well of “why” to refresh my head and my heart with the value of my work, the people it reaches, the minds it moves. “Why” is the voltage my soul needs to remain lit! – Bob Bonniol, MODE

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Go on a Short Trip

When the joy of running my business begins to fade, I take a short trip. It could be a day drive to the city or time spent sitting at the beach and watching the waves crash against the shore. It could also be a few days away to help gain perspective. You can’t fill a cup from an empty pot. One must refill their own pot and remember that if running a business was easy, everyone would be doing it! – Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet

Get Back to Your Roots

Especially in emerging industries like cannabis and psychedelics, the push for constant progress and profits can be brutally wearing. Reflect on and reconnect with the people and ideas that brought you to this moment. Perhaps it’s time to use your business acumen for sustainability, advocacy or equity initiatives, and you’ll end up lighting a new fire altogether. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

Experience What Someone Else Is Doing

Go experience something remotely similar but that someone else is doing. Yes, this could mean visiting your competitor. You will again discover what you like and don’t like about this sector, what could be improved upon or not. Most of all, you will go back “home” to your business with a fresh new outlook. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Reset, Review, Realign and React

Losing passion doesn’t mean it’s completely gone. Entrepreneurs need a reset as multi-tasking becomes a way of life and recharging is necessary to work more efficiently. Reviewing the team and company mission helps redeliver the company goals to everyone. If any shifts of roles and pivots are needed, realigning and reacting accordingly will make all the difference. – Tiffany Gaines, SS Global Entertainment

Break Free of Self-Doubt and Guilt

I’ve lost passion twice in my career; the self-doubt, uncertainty and guilt were excruciating. I realized it was not my business — it was me. The first time, I left the corporate ladder to help medical cannabis patients. The second time, I took back my own company from a manager who didn’t share my vision. Don’t fear change. You must break free to allow your potential to emerge. Follow your “why.” – Dale Sky Jones, Oaksterdam University