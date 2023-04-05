Starting Q2 Strong: Tips From Successful Business Leaders

The second quarter of the year is a great time for business leaders to take stock of their progress and set goals for the months ahead. Whether you’re looking to boost sales, improve operations or expand your team, it’s important to have a plan in place to make the most of Q2.

But where do you start? Below, Rolling Stone Culture Council members share their tips and strategies for starting Q2 off on the right foot. From assessing company performance to refining your business objectives, these insights can help you drive growth and achieve your goals.

Think of Q1 as a Planning Stage

Projecting (and preparing for) Q2 means getting ready for a time of activation or reactivation. We often think of Q1 as an activation period, but it’s actually worked for me to think of Q1 as a resetting and planning stage. As for Q2: If you’re realistic about activation by also being realistic about room for financial growth, you’ll start on the right footing. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

Be Honest and Objective

Get really honest and objective about where you are, where you want to go and how that is aligned with the start of the year. Assess what is and is not working, and make adjustments accordingly. Celebrate the wins and remove your emotional feelings toward the losses as you remain objective toward the vision. This will ensure a healthy and clear culture as you move forward, all on the same page. – Cody Jefferson, Embrace The Lion

Have a Goal in Mind

Have a specific goal in mind and a plan for how you will get there. Are you going to bring on a specific number of new clients? Reach an important monetary milestone? Launch a new service? It’s OK if things don’t go exactly as planned — they rarely do — just make sure you stay focused on the practical aspects of your goal. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

Have a Business Strategy

Do you have a business strategy in place? If not, get one. You don’t win a race by running as fast as you can on the day of the race. There is planning and preparation involved based on what you are capable of doing and strategies on who to have run. The same applies to succeeding in business; without a clear strategy to be successful and a clear path to accomplish it, you won’t win. – Rene Nunez, Sensum Editor’s picks

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Conduct Strategic Vision Planning

Strategic vision planning and execution after an assessment of where things are currently can help you continue to thrive and grow in the next season. When I’m able to understand where I am and where I’d like to be, goal setting follows. Your business growth can go as far as you see it, so vision planning is a helpful strategy to set the right goals that support your desired growth. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Assess Your Company’s Performance

Do an open and honest self-assessment of your company’s performance to date. Engage with your team in determining what is working and what is not. Be prepared to let things go, revise your goals and metrics and build a thriving business together. – Michael Klein, cannabisMD

Include Your Team Members

Beginning a new quarter is an ideal opportunity to analyze the previous quarter’s performance, determine what worked and what did not and alter the plan accordingly. When team members were included in the review process, we were able to swiftly build an executable strategy and determine our objectives. – Theo Sastre-Garau, NFTevening

Celebrate While Looking Ahead

Celebrate the incremental successes while also articulating the problems needing solutions. Ensure your management team understands both and has plans and the resources to execute. I also recommend starting off each quarter with an all-hands meeting to ensure all your employees are engaged and updated. Everyone performs better when informed. – Jason Fiber, THX

Consider (and Thank) Your Consumers

What works, what doesn’t and why? Don’t follow any trend; follow your consumer engagement trends and fix areas that need improvement. Gratitude goes a long way in building loyal relationships, both with employees and clients. Say “thank you.” – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®