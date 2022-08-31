10 Effective Social Media Promotion Tips for New Creators and Artists

With more social media platforms available than ever before, influencers, artists and content creators have multiple blank canvases ready for the taking. However, all these options may leave new creators unsure of where to begin with their brand promotion strategy.

While it’s easy to daydream about amassing hundreds of thousands of followers and “going viral” overnight, effectively growing your social media presence requires thoughtful planning and a strategic approach. To that end, 10 members of Rolling Stone Culture Council provide their best advice for new content creators who are ready to showcase and promote their brands on social media.

Change How You See Yourself

The world sees you the same way you see yourself. So if you see yourself as a newbie while trying to build your brand, you are going to get newbie results. The secret is to see yourself as a creator who is worthy of being influential and followed. See yourself like that and your behavior will naturally shift to create those results. Once momentum kicks in, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. – Josh King Madrid, NFT Magazine — NFTMagazine.com

Interact With Your Target Audience

Stop being anti-social on “social” media. Create profiles that encourage an audience to want to engage. Don’t just promote a flyer with links and hope the world sees it. Treat each platform as a gateway to a behind-the-scenes lens of your world. Respond to comments, and interact with their content to encourage them to revisit yours. The key to a loyal community is letting them know you see them. – Tiffany Gaines, SS Global Entertainment

Leverage Thought Leadership Pieces

Imagine yourself as an expert, not as someone new. Thought leadership pieces would be great for any creator wanting to be noticed. Artists are a gift to humanity. There are many. To stand out, bring something to the table. Are you creating work that is new or exciting? How? What advice could you give to new creators so they can get to your level of talent? Create fans by being the artist you would look up to. – Victoria Kennedy, Marisa Johnson

Stay Positive

Remember that there are lots of experts out there, and they all started out just like you (not as the experts, gurus or artists they are today). Why? Because looking down on yourself won’t change your circumstances, and it will be reflected in your posts. Instead, keep that positivity and pass it on through your social media so others can perceive it too. – Rene Nunez, Sensum

Be Intentional

Be intentional about the platform where you want to build your audience, and produce content specifically for that platform. Hold yourself accountable to a regular schedule to release new content, use the data and analytics tools to measure engagement and refine your execution. Always read and respond to the comments. Your growing audience will reward you with likes and shares. – Michael Klein, Trees Corporation

Build Yourself Up

Confidence is everything. Some people are going to love your work and some are going to hate it. The reality is you don’t want them to think “meh.” Your idea got you this far, so own it. You’ve got this! You’re a risk taker. You’re a creator. – Brad Canario, Auxly

Develop Your Own Voice

Develop your voice and ensure it’s authentically you. There’s an audience for everything; you just have to speak to your target audience (and know who they are) to succeed. – Cate Rubenstein

Post Daily and Use the Right Hashtags

As a new creator, choose a social media platform you love. Share at least once a day, use hashtags that are relevant to what you are saying and, when you can, like and share followers’ posts as well. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Create a Branding Theme

In order to stand out on social media, creating a branding theme is crucial. Figure out what colors, fonts, editing styles and keywords you’ll be using. Creating a consistent theme throughout your profile and content is hugely important when building an online presence and attracting new followers. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

Send Support to Other Creators

I’m not as interested in uniqueness as a brand strategy as I am in having something to say. Before thinking of a selling point, think about what you want to communicate to the world — even if your audience is small. Also, it’s best to avoid blatant self-promotion and instead look to support other artists and creators in the community. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.