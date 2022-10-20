10 Skills or Traits Any Good Customer-Facing Employee Should Have

Hiring for any position is rarely an easy task, and it can be even more difficult when you’re filling a customer-facing role. Not only does the person you hire need to be a match for your company culture, but they also need the right personality and skills to effectively represent your brand to the general public.

Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members share 10 specific skills or traits they look for when hiring for a customer-facing or public role, and explain why each of these qualities is so essential to an employee’s success in this type of position.

Emotional Intelligence

Whenever we cast a film or hire a crew member, the biggest thing we look for is emotional intelligence. Does this person have instinctual compassion for others? This also includes knowing how to manage their own stress thresholds. In our business, things can get stressful, so we are always looking for people who can handle that challenge for themselves and be cool when things heat up. – Kelly Schwarze, Indie Film Factory

The Ability to Handle Stress

I look at a person’s ability to handle stressful and challenging situations, especially when put on the spot. They don’t need to know all the answers, but they need to know how to handle the situation in a manner that represents your business or brand correctly. Also, make sure they don’t like to make up stories. – Rene Nunez, Sensum

Excellent Storytelling Skills

Apart from being personable, people in customer-centric roles need to be good storytellers. This will positively impact brand image, customer communication and empathy from (and for) those in public roles. Good speakers are always aware of other people’s differences and want to bring people together to guarantee common ground. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

The Ability to Easily Connect With Others

I look for someone who connects well with people and who expresses empathy and compassion. If a customer or client has an issue, I want them to be met with a kind heart and mind who will go the extra mile to make them feel seen and heard. That is what makes a great company! – Karina Michel Feld, Tallulah Films

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Communication Skills

It’s a no-brainer: If you are hiring for your client-facing role or PR role, look at the person’s communication abilities. They need to be good listeners. They should know how to really listen to what someone else is saying and then respond accordingly. Strong communicators are also assertive; they’re not afraid to speak up for themselves or their ideas while respecting others’ opinions and viewpoints. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

The Ability to Think Quickly While Managing Relationships

Critical thinking and interpersonal skills are important in any role, but they are essential in a client-facing or public role. You will be presented with problems on the spot and need to be able to offer valuable input while also managing expectations and maintaining relationships. Successful candidates can master that balancing act by being quick on their feet and highly personable. – Dan Serard, Cannabis Creative Group

A Knack for Remaining Curious and Interested

Curious and interested people ask questions and naturally allow the person on the other end (in this case, the customer) to feel seen, heard and valued. This is foundational for building solid and long-lasting customer relationships. – Ginni Saraswati, Ginni Media

Genuine Passion for the Product or Service

Customer-facing roles are the personification of your brand. You need people who are true believers to use their knowledge and enthusiasm to engage and guide customers through a journey of discovery and, ultimately, conversion to purchase. It creates a rewarding experience for both parties and delivers on your brand promise. – Michael Klein, Sunset Amusements

Patience

Patience is one of the most important attributes I look for when considering a candidate to do anything client-facing. Some clients take extra care and it’s necessary to be patient with them. Without clients, you don’t have a business. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

A Pure and Goofy Personality

Besides communication skills and empathy, I would definitely look for a candidate with a pure and goofy personality. When dealing with the public, funny people tend to receive positive attention and admiration. – Jenny Ta, VitalikTheGoat.com by HODL Assets, Inc.