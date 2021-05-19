Help Your Business Stand Out With These 10 Short-Form Video Content Strategies

In today’s highly digital world, individuals are constantly bombarded with distractions like texts, social media notifications and more. As a result, when consuming content online, most people prefer short-form videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok that deliver quick, visually engaging messaging.

If you’ve never explored short video content as a marketing strategy, there are a few important things to remember when developing your posts. Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members shared tips for leaders looking to use short videos to make their businesses stand out. Here’s why these tactics are so useful and how you can leverage them for your brand.

Help the Viewer Solve a Problem

However short, produce content that helps the viewer learn something or solve a problem. Clearly show WIIFM (What’s in it for me?) from the viewers’ point of view. – Grace Cho, Artrepreneur

Include Helpful Information and Tips

Our real estate brokerage has had some short videos gain significant traction and eyeballs because we strive to provide value. Ensure that your video content contains information that’s helpful to your clientele. What’s going on in the market? What are current trends? What are you seeing in your business? Provide value, knowledge and actionable tips in your video content. – Lisa Song Sutton, Elite Homes Christie’s International Real Estate

Convey Authenticity, Immediacy and Personality

We live in the age of short vertical video. Leaders who understand this medium well and can enjoy this way of engaging with audiences can achieve extraordinary results by conveying authenticity, immediacy and personality. If you are a business leader blessed with a sense of humor, especially with the ability to make a little bit of fun of yourself, you can literally communicate anything. – Vicente Marti, elrowfamily

Go Behind the Scenes

People love to see behind-the-scenes content snippets! It’s a way for them to feel more connected to the brand and lifestyle they’re buying into. It also gives them an opportunity to be a part of that community. – Karina Michel, Tallulah Films

Let People Connect With You as a Leader

Creating video content gives the intended audience a chance to connect with the leader on a personal level and, I think, builds a level of trust between the leader and potential consumer. It gives the leader a chance to establish themselves as an expert in their given field, especially when the videos are educational in some way, because they’re giving potential clients or consumers something beneficial. – Elise Anderson, Elicity Public Relations

Be Yourself With a Valuable Message

TikTok is a great platform for short videos that allow users to be creative and, most importantly, themselves. It is very difficult to hide behind a picture or caption on TikTok because it forces the creator to put themselves on camera and to share a valuable message in a short 30-second span. This works because today’s generation has a shorter attention span. Creativity is key here. – Andrew Rossow, The Guardian Project

Avoid Selling

Always take the approach of providing value to viewers, rather than just straight up trying to sell your product. If you have an approach that’s geared toward entertaining, educating or inspiring your audience as the main priority, you’ll be sure to win. – Cassie Petrey, Crowd Surf

Create a Strong Visual Cue

In order to cut through the clutter, leaders need to adopt a “thumb-stopping” approach to content. Create the visual cue that communicates what differentiates your brand in the market and delivers on a need for the audience. It’s an opportunity to challenge yourself to determine what defines your brand in mere seconds. – Michael Klein, Miraculo Inc.

Show, Don’t Tell

A picture is worth a thousand words. The idea that multiple thoughts and feelings can be conveyed by images makes video content always more effective than mere words on a page. If you want to make an impact, show me, don’t tell me. – Stephanie Dillon, Stephanie Dillon Art

Make Your Content Educational

Leverage shorter, bite-sized content not as an aggressive sales strategy but as an educational strategy that positions your company as an expert in your space. Short-form content is great at answering those quick and common questions your consumers are often researching online. With these short videos, shift from “What does our brand want to say?” to “What do my potential consumers want to learn?” – Matt Tuffuor, Toasted Life