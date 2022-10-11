11 Leaders Share Their Secrets to Retaining Top Talent as Workers Continue to Resign

At a time when employees are leaving their jobs en masse, it can be challenging to maintain your top workers. Employees today are more comfortable quitting a job in search of something better, so if your business doesn’t meet their expectations, you might be struggling to fill several suddenly open positions.

Having committed, long-term employees helps with overall production speeds and cultivates a positive work environment. So with advice like listening to employee feedback and creating individualized success plans, 11 Rolling Stone Culture Council members share their “secrets” to employee retention and why these strategies work so well.

Treat Employees Like People First

We have always treated our employees as people with lives outside the business. By talking this way together, we foster and support the goals of both the business and the individual so they have the ability to grow personally while also helping us refine and expand our own path. – Skip Meador, marQaha

Encourage Teamwork and Foster Growth

The secret to employee retention is not necessarily a raise or a monetary reward; it’s the teamwork, the growth and the long-term prospects of the employee with the company. – Jenny Ta, VitalikTheGoat.com by HODL Assets, Inc.

Demonstrate Empathetic Leadership

Showing appreciation and that you truly value those who work for you will help employee retention. There is a give and take in any relationship, including that of the employee and employer. Establish trust through both flexibility and accountability. – Jessica Passman, Hunter + Esquire

Ask for Employee Feedback

The key to employee retention is to constantly ask for their feedback. This will show that not only are their ideas and feelings being considered, but they also have a direct influence on the future direction of the company. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

Support Their Success

Pay employees well, treat them with dignity and respect and be transparent. It’s really not that hard. Their growth and success is your growth and success. Have their back, express appreciation toward them, give credit where credit is due, challenge them, give them opportunities to do bigger and better things and let them shine. Believe in them! – Matthew Himes, misterpsychedelia LLC

Listen to What’s Going on in Their Personal Lives

It sounds easier said than done, but putting in the time to understand and listen to what’s happening in your employees’ lives is a way to not feel out of touch. What’s important to employees changes frequently, and as a leader, checking in on where they are at and how work can complement this period of time keeps employees connected to you and the organization. – Ginni Saraswati, Ginni Media

Encourage Work-Life Balance

Our remote team has indicated they truly value how we encourage work-life balance. This includes checking in to ensure employees who haven’t taken time off in a while do so, providing innovative benefits like “pawternity” leave for new animal parents, implementing alternating Fridays off in the summertime, giving employees cafe stipends and always remaining open to suggestions to up employee happiness. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

Help Them Build a Plan for the Future

Ask employees what they really want to do with their lives. Tell them that they can start right now and then lead them in that direction. Their ideas can change, of course, but at least you started on a plan to grow and work together. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Create a Supportive Team Environment

Commit to creating a supportive environment for your team. We are all working with a new clock, so respect their time and boundaries. Create a culture of feedback to help your team members grow and to help you grow as a leader. Hold yourself accountable for evolving and maintaining this framework of support. – Michael Klein, Sunset Amusements

Balance Appreciation With Financial Rewards

Reward your team with a mixture of genuine appreciation and financial incentives. If you tell your employees every day how great they are but pay them less than they are worth, they will leave quickly. Conversely, a company with a bad culture or environment that pays millions will foster just as much resentment and eventual exits. It takes multiple avenues to keep this balanced, and it is so worth it. – Victoria Kennedy, Marisa Johnson

Offer Reasons to Stay Long Term

To keep an employee around for a long time, you need to give them a reason to stay. Offering long-term incentives, having a hybrid work environment and giving a generous amount of paid time off is a great way to keep your employees motivated. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC