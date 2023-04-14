Nine Essential Steps Professionals Can Take to Stay Relevant in an AI-Dominated World

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries and job markets, professionals are left wondering how they can stay relevant and thrive in this new work world. Thankfully, while AI can automate many routine tasks, it cannot replace the skills that make people uniquely human.

Below, nine members of Rolling Stone Culture Council discuss the essential steps that professionals should take to stay relevant and succeed in an AI-dominated work world. Read on to learn which specific traits they believe are vital for navigating the ever-changing landscape of work.

Sharpen Your Critical Thinking Skills

Critical thinking skills are essential. AI can likely perform routine tasks in an efficient way — but can it think creatively? Can it make complex decisions? By sharpening our critical thinking skills, we can analyze and solve problems and make more informed decisions. AI is just a tool and not a substitute for decision-making and human interaction. – Lauren Stone, WEHM Radio

Be a Better Human

Relationship skills are essential. Take your business partners, clients and investors out to dinner, meet them for coffee, go for walks with them, learn the names of their spouses and children, ask about them and truly listen. Get to know them beyond the business at hand. AI will never be human, but we can always be better ones — in business and in life. – Shirin Etessam, OML

Learn How to Wield AI for Your Goals

Imagine your professional challenges as a chess match. Would you rather play against a more skilled opponent with or without a computer to inform your next move? Learn how to efficiently wield AI for your goals. The other skills that pair well with AI are critical thinking and dispassionate rationalism. It is essential to be able to assess the validity of any product generated by AI. – Jahan Marcu, Marcu & Arora

Write Handwritten Notes

Winston Churchill said, "The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see." In this time of AI-dominant focus, the skill that professionals should build on is from the past: the handwritten note. There is power harnessed with AI, but people buy, interact and collaborate with people. In a fast-paced world, a handwritten note is savored and can help a professional stand out. – Marshall Ogen, CannabisBPO

Learn AI Prompting

AI tools are powerful and, while they are not human, they can help you work much more efficiently by taking the initial lift and getting you near the finish line. Those using AI right are sharing very specific directions to generate well-thought-out responses that get you 80 to 90 percent of the way there. Because of this, prompting is going to become one of the most sought-after skills by employers. – Mike Weinberger, Unity Rd.

Strengthen Connections and Network

People actually make themselves less relevant by trying to become AI or get good at the same things that AI is good at. But, professional relationships are still the key to everything — have been and always will be. Networking and strengthening existing connections will get you far in an AI-dominated world or otherwise. – Brian D. Evans, BDE Ventures

Aim to Be More Adaptable

Adaptability can help you stay on par with the forever-advancing technology that helps us better manage our businesses. Technology is fast-paced, and the tools available these days allow us to grow our businesses with fewer staff, less money and less time. Every business’s goal should include adapting to the changes in technology and the times in ways that best serve them and their customers. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Become a Quick Learner

To remain relevant, professionals must be able to consistently learn new technology, procedures and trends and adapt to them. In addition to allowing professionals to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of new possibilities in their sector, the ability to learn and adapt quickly may also help them remain competitive. – Theo Sastre-Garau, NFTevening

Be Detail-Oriented

Being detail-oriented is an essential skill. While many professionals have to move quickly (and AI can help with speed and accuracy), peppering in detail is a critical human component. AI can generate a whole pitch deck for a new client. It cannot, though, remember the name of the spouse of the company CEO or that his favorite restaurant is Pazzano Italia on 13th Avenue. Only true human detail can do that, and it goes a long way. – Scott Cowperthwaite, AfterFiveMedia