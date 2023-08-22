Eight Questions Every Business Leader Must Ask Before Implementing AI

In an era marked by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), businesses are increasingly presented with both unprecedented opportunities and ethical dilemmas. As organizations consider integrating AI technologies into their operations, the intricate web of challenges surrounding their creation and implementation continues to spark controversy.

Before taking the plunge into the realm of AI, prudent business leaders find themselves standing at a crossroads, grappling not only with the promise of innovation but also with the potential pitfalls that lie ahead. To offer their insights, Rolling Stone Culture Council members share the critical questions business leaders should ask before making AI a part of their business in any meaningful way.

‘How will we be exposed when the eventual backlash toward AI occurs?’

AI will move many industries forward exponentially — probably at the risk of jobs — but it’s most dangerous in the world of art. It’s inevitable that AI will be leveraged at scale for art creation, and we need to be prepared for the fact that the public will hold onto a desire for their art to be authentically human. – Glenn Minerley, Momentum Worldwide

‘What are the potential negative implications?’

First, ask yourself what the core value of your company and work culture is. Then, look at the potential implications of how AI can negatively impact your business. Will AI replace people? Will the workforce now be less accountable? And, by supporting this in your culture, what does it look like two, three and five years down the road for your business? Is this what you want? – Brooksie Hughes, BAH Productions Inc.

‘Why wouldn’t I?’

I like to think, honestly, “Why wouldn’t I?” Every generation deals with an intimidating new form of technology. Those who embraced television (ads), social media (influencer marketing), the internet — the list goes on — were successful. It is the same with AI. So ask yourself, “Do I want to fall behind?” Then, “How can I embrace AI, but my way?” – Victoria Kennedy, Marisa Johnson Editor’s picks

‘How can I help my team make the most of these tools?’

The first question you should ask yourself is, “How can I best equip my team to make the most of these tools?” It’s not just about new tech; it’s about change management and making sure everyone’s on board and ready to succeed. It forces you to think past the hype, focusing instead on how AI can truly revolutionize your team’s day-to-day work in a meaningful way. – Jessica Billingsley, Akerna

‘How does it align with our values and impact our stakeholders?’

Business owners should ask how AI implementation will align with their ethical values and impact their stakeholders. We must keep in mind that AI implementation may have implications for the workforce. Business leaders should evaluate how AI technologies will impact employees’ roles, skills and job security. – Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc.

‘What is the goal behind the implementation of AI?’

Don’t just jump on the latest technological bandwagon. Are you seeking higher-quality data, deeper knowledge, more efficient practices or something else? Pinpointing your goals for implementing AI will help you and your employees decide which tools are right for you — and how to use them in a way that is consistent with your brand. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

‘What cybersecurity risks does AI pose?’

Like email or file sharing, AI technologies also carry potential data breach risks. Clients often worry about accidental data leaks. Our advice is simple: Practice vigilance and responsibility. Always remember that sensitive data should not be shared outside the organization. – Adam Ayers, Number 5

‘How will it impact serendipity?’

Serendipity is underrated, but it can be a business’s secret sauce. It’s the root of creativity. AI can systemize processes — which is great for efficiency, consistency and quality — but it’s terrible for creative thinking and innovation. Understanding which activities require the spark of serendipity and which benefit from more structure is critical to AI integration. – Sarah DaVanzo, Pierre Fabre