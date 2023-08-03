Partnering With an Influencer? Consider These Factors First

With around 72 percent of Gen Z and Millennials following influencers on social media, it’s difficult to deny the powerful reach influencer marketing can have on such a large portion of the consumer population. Influencers not only boast an established audience of viewers, but they also possess a unique, loyal and trusting relationship with their audience members — something a brand may have difficulty achieving on its own. Naturally, more and more brands are looking to partner with influencers to help sell and promote their products; however, doing so shouldn’t be an impulse decision.

Before partnering with an influencer, you’ll want to consider the following seven factors as outlined by the business leaders of Rolling Stone Culture Council. By following their recommendations and building out a well-planned strategy for your influencer marketing campaign, you could generate not only more sales but an audience of loyal customers as well.

Audience Alignment

Ensure that the influencer’s audience matches your target market and aligns with your brand’s values. This ensures the campaign’s message resonates authentically with the influencer’s followers, potentially leading to higher engagement and conversion rates and, most of all, higher credibility. – Theo Sastre-Garau, NFTevening

The Objectives of the Company

I would take into consideration the objectives of the brand or company and the influencer to ensure that the relevant results required will be achieved. It is also very important to consider the positioning of the brand or company and to make sure that it aligns with the influencer to ensure that the campaign will resonate with the target audience. – Angelique Kuiper, Resonance

The Influencer’s Engagement Rate

Prioritize engagement over follower count. A large following doesn’t always translate to high engagement! Partner with influencers who have a high engagement rate. To identify this, look at different engagement metrics like comments, reshares, mentions and conversations to judge the level of the influencer’s influence and likeability. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day Editor’s picks

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Whether They’re a ‘Creator-Influencer’

Ask yourself, “Are they just an influencer, or are they also a creator?” Creator-influencers are more valuable (i.e., higher ROI, or return on influencer) because their fresh content keeps their audiences engaged and returning. Scan their user-generated content and evaluate their creativity level. You can often get more value from a micro creator-influencer than a mega-influencer who’s just a talking head. – Sarah DaVanzo, Pierre Fabre

What They Add to Your Vision

It’s about more than finding the most prominent name or the person with the most followers. Ask yourself, “What does this influencer add to my vision? Are they bringing something I can’t?” Once you narrow that down, focusing on the following vital steps becomes easier, such as ensuring they have the time and commitment. Remember, the core of your campaign is you. – Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy Trending Rudy Giuliani in Vile New Audio Transcripts: 'Jewish Men Have Small Cocks' 'Arrogant, Self-Centered, and Unkind': Filmmaker Details Alleged Experiences With Lizzo in 2019 Taylor Swift Gives Over $55 Million in Bonuses to Everyone on Colossal Eras Tour Grateful Dead, Tower of Power, Santana and More Feature in 'San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time'

Their History and Activity

Does that influencer embody your brand values? Are you comfortable supporting their public statements? It becomes a reciprocal relationship, whether it’s meant to or not. Look at their history and activity over time — not just how clickable or famous they are in the present moment. Not all press is good press. – Cate Rubenstein

The Quality of Their Content

Consider the influencer’s reach and audience engagement. An influencer’s ability to communicate with followers and generate interest in your product or service is essential for a successful promotion or campaign. Also, the quality of the content they produce should be considered, ensuring that the message you are trying to communicate is conveyed accurately and effectively. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC