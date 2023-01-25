Building Your Network? How to Find the Right People to Connect With

When you’re a business leader, connections that are made while networking can open doors to new opportunities and future collaborations. But knowing who to connect with and how to do so naturally can be a challenge, especially with so many potential ways to find and contact other professionals in your industry.

To help you, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council experts share their top recommended strategies for how to find the right people to network with. Follow their advice so you can strategically make the right connections to help your business succeed.

Start by Reaching Out to Anyone

I have a saying I always remind myself of: “Reach out to anyone, at any time, for any reason.” This was especially powerful when I was starting off my career and I didn’t know anyone. But it has also been a huge driver in empowering me to attract and reach out to the right people who can help me achieve my professional goals. – Adam Ayers, Number 5

Take Advantage of Any Opportunities That Come Up

Don’t overcomplicate it — just talk with people. You never know where a quick conversation will take you. Always pick up the call or take the coffee invite! Amazing things happen when you least expect them to. I’ve made some of the best business relationships when I haven’t tried. – Brad Canario, Auxly

Connect With Those Who Resonate With Your Ideal Customer

Start thinking about your ideal customer. What do they care about? What phrases do they hear often and where do they find themselves socially? Who influences their decisions? The ideal person to network with has the ability to influence your ideal customer’s decisions, whether it be through a simple referral, being in the same network as them or having a more personal relationship with them. – Ginni Saraswati, Ginni Media

Network Before You Need a Network

Most people make a big mistake when networking: They only network when they need something. Instead, you need to network before you need a network. This allows you to connect organically with a wide range of people in your field without an agenda. People can sense when you are trying to sell or use them. But if you already have a strong network, you don’t need tactics or tricks to connect. – Brian D. Evans, BDE Ventures Editor’s picks

Visualize What You Want to Achieve

The best way to connect with the right person at exactly the right time is to first visualize what you want to achieve. Then, write down what you want to achieve. Then, relax while staying alert to opportunities that will naturally come your way through day-to-day activities and conversations. – Maureen Smithey, CastleWare Baby

Surround Yourself With Like-Minded, Admirable Leaders

We have all heard that our net worth is our network. As I grew, I found this to be incredibly true. When you’re looking to connect with others, place yourself in rooms with those who have qualities and characteristics you find admirable or those you can find yourself feeling proud of. Networking is about connecting and flourishing, so find those you can grow and be open-minded with. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Go to Networking Events Without Expectations

Networking works best when you do it in advance. Don’t go to an event wanting to meet someone in particular, because that hardly ever happens; go there open to being surprised. You’ll find passionate, interesting people everywhere, and those connections will be helpful sooner than you think. Just make sure to follow up. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

Research Professionals Before Meeting Them

Technology makes networking easy. Social media gives you access to more professionals and allows you to access them in advance by reviewing their online presence. You'll get a feel for a person's expertise, passions and whether there's mutual benefit from collaborating. When you do meet in person, the ice is already broken and maintaining lines of communication is easier. – Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy

Focus on Making Friends

The best way to network is to simply focus on making friends. Go out and be social. Challenge yourself to meet one new person every day, but don’t center the conversations around business. Your biggest career opportunities likely won’t come from a random colleague, but instead a friend. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

Contribute to Conversations That Interest You

Networking is best done in person. When you're at an in-person event, simply blend in and listen first to what the conversation is about. Then, chime in with a hook about that topic. If your hook is intellectual and unique enough, you will have the full attention of that entire group, and that's how leaders grow their networking circles. – Jenny Ta, web3vcfunds.com

Think Quality Over Quantity

I’m naturally introverted, so thriving at networking events and other opportunities to meet a lot of people isn’t in my wheelhouse. I go a different route and look to build fewer but more authentic relationships. I try to identify people who seem to share my values and align with my vision of our industry and how the future could look. If we have alignment there, relationship-building is easy. – Dan Giuliani, Volt Athletics

Use a Conference’s Mobile App to Your Advantage

Wisely choose conferences within your industry and find out who will be attending or companies you would like to meet with. Nowadays, each conference has a mobile app, allowing you to make a list of the people you’d like to meet at the conference and reach out to them ahead of time. – Theo Sastre-Garau, NFTevening