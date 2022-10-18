Building an online presence across multiple social media platforms, websites and search engines is essential for any modern business. However, being a part of the digital realm also opens you up to online complaints from unhappy customers.

It can be difficult to know how to handle a negative review in any environment, but with the added visibility online reviews have, the response you give will ultimately weaken or strengthen your reputation. To turn negative feedback into a positive brand experience, follow these tips from the members of Rolling Stone Culture Council. Below, they discuss what businesses should do when they find themselves on the receiving end of an online complaint.

Determine if the Complaint Is Reactionary or Specific

My team and I work to analyze complaints to determine if they are reactionary or specific. Is this someone who is annoyed with us overall, or someone who had a specific experience? We tend to put more effort into responding to specific experiences, both by working to validate and understand the experience and then by demonstrating how we are changing our operations moving forward. – Aili McGill, Nickel Plate Arts

Respond as You Would in Person

We often forget that there are real people behind reviews left online. You should respond to online reviews in the same way you would to a customer in person. Your online response may be viewed by a larger audience and can be an opportunity to obtain new customers by building a positive online reputation. – Ashley Deese, Ashley Deese, LLC

Address Issues Head-On

Don’t ignore reviews. Your best tactic for combating false narratives, disgruntled customers or ex-employees is to address them kindly and head-on. It’s true that most people complain more than they will praise, so use your voice to thank them for expressing their opinion and kindly counter with how you’re doing better than they described. – Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group

Thank Them for Their Feedback

Thank the person for their feedback — even if they are anonymous — and let them know you value it. Above all, do not get defensive or offer explanations. Remember: The customer is still always right. If you’ve taken steps to fix the problem, be very specific about what those steps are. If you know them, offer something for free. – Nancy A Shenker, theONswitch

Take the Conversation Offline

First, determine if the review is from an actual customer. If not, state in your reply that you do not have them as a customer and to please contact you directly to discuss this further. If they are a customer, apologize for the issue and ask them to contact you (preferably a manager or owner) directly, and leave your phone number and email in the reply. Always take the conversation offline! – Matt Campbell, My Wedding Songs

Accept the Constructive Criticism

Take even the most negative criticism as constructive criticism. There’s a dose of truth in every complaint. Worry less about having a negative image and that one comment will tarnish your company’s reputation. Answer professionally, look for that tiny dose of truth in the negative comments and navigate through that challenge. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

Get Clarity on What Took Place

The first thing you should do is try to get clarity on what took place and what led to the negative review. Once you know what led to the review, you should contact the customer via email to hear about their experience. Most consumers do not want their name associated with a negative review; therefore, a call may motivate them to change the review. – David Colonna, The Maven and The Muse

Respond Professionally

I take negative business reviews as opportunities to learn about our business processes and if there are any hidden issues within those. I also respond professionally. If you respond to negative reviews in a positive way, other potential customers will see that you’re committed to customer satisfaction. It’s a process of turning negative reviews into positive learning. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

Avoid Anger or Frustration

If you receive a negative review, always respond by first thanking the customer for their feedback. Never convey anger or frustration. This shows the customer that their experience is more important than the company’s ego. This alone can go a long way in diffusing the situation and changing their perspective. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

Take Accountability for Their Experience

First, look into where this issue occurred in your organization and evaluate what happened. From there, it’s really important to acknowledge the customer’s experience and publicly show where you can take accountability for this. Offer the customer a solution to rectify the situation. Demonstrate to the customer that you genuinely care and are looking to make this up to them. – Ginni Saraswati, Ginni Media

Address Concerns With Compassion and Solutions

When you receive a negative review, it’s important to address the comments and concerns with compassion. Also, another great step is to point out any solutions you have already come up with if there truly was a mistake made. Don’t be afraid to stick up for yourself and your business if you don’t think you are in the wrong. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC