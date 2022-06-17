10 Mistakes New Entrepreneurs Often Make When Building Their First Website

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

In the excitement of getting their first business up and running, new entrepreneurs may rush through the website-building process, aiming for speed to market rather than a well-planned design. In doing so, though, they may end up missing a few key components along the way, making mistakes that could cost them in the long run.

Even if your website is already live, however, it’s not too late to make some valuable changes. Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members discuss some of the mistakes first-time entrepreneurs make when building their websites and what can be done to fix them.

They Make the Website About Them

First-time entrepreneurs often make their website about them and not their ideal client. When building your website, ask yourself, “What does my ideal client need? What do they want to know?” Then, do that. – Tivi Jones, Hey Awesome Girl

They Don’t Account for Ongoing Maintenance

Don’t think of your website as a one-and-done project; it is a living, breathing representation of you and your brand. Make sure you have the proper support and resources to be making ongoing improvements to your website. Give your customers a reason to keep coming back for more! – Adam Ayers, Number 5

They Fail to Test It Multiple Ways

Failure to test a new website or app with multiple users on multiple devices and operating systems (iOS, Android) could come back to bite you and make the website cost more in the end. Ensure the mobile experience is as seamless as the desktop experience for your customers, and take the time to ensure that all pages, including payment forms, are easy to read and navigate on any screen. – Beth Waterfall, ELEVATE Northeast Events and Education, Inc.

They Say Too Much

Entrepreneurs are passionate about their businesses, and sometimes that passion takes over and clouds the core message or value proposition of the business itself. Don’t oversell it. Be succinct in your brand messaging to ensure your audience knows exactly what you offer and why it matters. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB

They Forget About the Call to Action

Website visitors have never been to your new website before. The website should give the visitor something to do in a prominent way, such as call, schedule an appointment, schedule a tour, complete a form or something else in order to become a lead. – Matt Campbell, My Wedding Songs

They Don’t Think About Flexibility

Keep things flexible. The first vision you have will continue to evolve. You need a website that is malleable and able to evolve with the company, not one that has to be consistently reimagined and rebuilt. – Amanda Reiman, Personal Plants

They Don’t Track Analytics

Turn data into analytics, analytics into insight and insight into income. Not tracking analytics is a common mistake made by first-time entrepreneurs when building a website. Integrating a metrics tool such as Google Analytics can help track things like click-through rates, conversion rates, returning visitors, session duration and bounce rate, allowing you to adjust your strategy accordingly. – David Castain, David Castain & Associates

They Don’t Invest Enough Toward It

New entrepreneurs forget their website is just as valuable as their physical location and needs to be friendly and inviting for their intended audience. Everything from mobile friendliness to branding needs to be done right. Set aside a generous budget, get several quotes, draft some content, get some pictures, define your calls to action, use AIDA (Awareness, Interest, Desire and Action) and get it done right. – Rene Nunez , Sensum

They Aim for Complexity Instead of Simplicity

The biggest mistake when making a website is thinking that the more complex, the better. Simplicity is key with websites. Simplicity will allow your visitors to have a smooth experience and easily navigate to your most important pages or products. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

They Neglect Search Terms

One mistake that first-time entrepreneurs make is that they fail to revise the URL pages to make them searchable with terms relating to your business. Too often, the URL pages contain computer code terms that mean nothing. Instead, you can revise the URL pages to add searchable terms relating to your business. This will improve search and Google rankings. – David Rubenstein, Independent Filmmaker Day