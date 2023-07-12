Eight Expert Tips for Maximizing Sales on Social Media

Social commerce has emerged as a groundbreaking phenomenon that promises to shape the future of online shopping. With an increasing number of consumers making purchases directly from their favorite social media platforms, businesses have a unique opportunity to tap into this growing trend. However, venturing into the realm of social commerce requires careful consideration and strategic planning.

Here, the business leaders of Rolling Stone Culture Council explore valuable advice for brands seeking to harness the power of social commerce and effectively promote their products on popular social media sites.

Use the Right Platforms

Ensure that you are promoting or advertising your product on the right social media sites where your target audience will be. Media money and investment are key to reaching more people due to most social media sites having algorithms. Make sure your content is eye-catching and engaging. Have enough products and ensure that your distribution platform is set up efficiently. – Angelique Kuiper, Resonance

Make Your Content Engaging

Social shopping content must be engaging, educational and inspiring — it’s social content, first and foremost. Businesses should work with sellers to create eye-catching visuals with props, hacks, how-tos, pro tips and tricks, product demos and before-and-afters to show the business’s key competitive advantages. Humor can be a great way to move viewers from consideration to conversion. – Sarah DaVanzo, Pierre Fabre

Optimize Your Social Media Profiles

Ensure your social media profiles are fully optimized to showcase your products effectively. Use high-quality visuals, engaging descriptions and relevant hashtags. Include links to your website or online store to enable seamless product browsing and purchasing. – Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc.

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Share Your Story

Storytelling needs to be at the heart of your strategy. You want to captivate your audience with content that educates and empowers them while demonstrating the value of your product or service. It will drive conversion and make your customers feel confident about choosing your brand. – Michael Klein, cannabisMD

Create a Strategy to Attract the Right Followers

Ensuring your messaging reaches your target market means prioritizing a strategy to attract the right followers. Tell relatable stories they want to hear, include appropriate hashtags and tag and follow relevant profiles. Once you have a solid base, you will see better results with re-sharing and when offering loyalty incentives. – Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy

Consider the Competition

In a world where it's extremely hard to gain an audience and hold attention, making your brand available anywhere a major audience is visible is a smart move and almost necessary in some ways to even try to keep up with the other modern brands. – Chris Bianchi, CB Entertainment

Focus on Building Relationships

To leverage social commerce effectively, businesses must invest in high-quality, relatable content that resonates with their target audience. Utilize native advertising and integrate seamless purchase options directly into social platforms. Monitor engagement metrics and customer feedback to continually optimize your approach. Remember: It’s about cultivating relationships, not just transactions. – Joshua Adragna, Eyerate

Offer Discounts

Bake enough margin into your product price to leave room for promotions and discounts. Customers shopping on social commerce are impulsive and want reassurance that they are getting the best price today. – Adam Ayers, Number 5