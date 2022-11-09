13 Effective Strategies for Managing the Stress of the Fast-Paced Culture Industry

Whether you own a bustling restaurant, are involved in the ever-changing fashion or music businesses or are trying to advocate for change on a major scale, working in the culture space often involves a hectic lifestyle. While it’s an exciting space to be in, it can often be fast-paced and overwhelming, which can quickly lead to stress and burnout.

Managing stress can be done in many different ways, from taking small breaks throughout the day to prioritizing passions outside of work. Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members share some ways they unwind from the pressures of their industry and how doing so keeps them at the top of their professional game.

Address Stress Triggers

Managing stress means managing the mental and emotional strain and tension that adversely affects you. To address stress, it is helpful to first understand the triggers of your stress and then work on developing coping tools that help you better manage the stress. For many, this includes mindfulness, meditation, self-care, setting boundaries, prioritizing and letting go of any guilt. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Prepare for the Worst-Case Scenario

It’s easy to fall down the cycle of blowing up the worst-case scenario, and this will increase your stress. Sometimes it is beneficial to prepare for the worst-case scenario in your brain and then build and work on improving your chances of not getting there. In this way, you jump-start the process by working proactively and improving your chances of succeeding. – Tim Haldorsson, Lunar Strategy

Stop Working When Needed

I go against the norm here, but instead of trying to find some impossible “balance” I just stop working when I feel burned out. When I feel antsy to get going again, I start working again. I think too many people try to find some imaginary “balance” and never achieve it and always feel stressed out. Just stop working when you are burned out, and start up again when you are fired up. – Brian D. Evans, BDE Ventures

Maintain a Good Sense of Humor and Perspective

My business tends to be on a “run, stop, run” schedule, so managing time for balance is hard. I try to maintain a morning routine of meditation and prayer, walks with my dogs, a dip in the ocean and a good belly laugh whenever I can. For me, maintaining a good sense of humor and putting things in perspective helps lighten the load and reminds me of what is important. Gratitude is everything! – Brooksie Hughes, BAH Productions Inc.

Slow Down and Focus on Your Health

The most effective way I’ve learned to manage stress in a fast-paced world is to intentionally slow down. For me, that means I make sure I do five things well every day: eat well, hydrate well, sleep well, move well and socialize well. These little disciplines are so effective over time that, as they add up, you realize you’ve moved past some pretty stressful times. – Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare, Inc.

Time Block Your Calendar

One strategy that most entrepreneurs forget is blocking out space in their calendars for rest and business planning. Since the onset of the pandemic, many folks found themselves in a perpetual cycle of meetings back to back with no breaks. It became imperative to build that time in just to stretch and breathe. Now, it is a priority to block out time, even if it is just to take a nap. – Marla Matime, The MAR.M Agency LLC

Accept Your Busy Schedule

Recognize there is no balance — not for people like us. When you can accept that you don’t really ever fully shut it off, you’ll prioritize your time effectively. Know and define who you are, and align your daily habits to affirm that identity. You’ll mitigate stress by allowing yourself to be you, in every area of life, and confirm it through your actions. “This is who I am, so this is what I do.” – Cody Jefferson, Embrace The Lion

Do Something That Fulfills You

The old adage is “you cannot fill a cup from an empty pot.” Be sure you are “filling” your own pot. That might be setting time aside to be with family or out in nature — whatever makes you feel fulfilled. Even when time is tight, you will be far more productive and creative if you prioritize your mental fulfillment “pot” so you can fill the “cups” of others. – Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet

Try Screen-Free Days

I have instituted “screen-free Saturdays,” which helps me focus on other things, be more present and, most importantly, stay away from work for 24 hours. – Amanda Reiman, Personal Plants

Prioritize Physical Movement

Try yoga or any other form of physical movement that gets the body moving. The worst thing we can do to ourselves physically is sit all day and functionally fuse into a chair while dealing with various fires that need putting out. Just detach briefly and move. Your heart rate will go down, you’ll be flooded with endorphins and your ability to manage stress will catapult. Commit to an hour a day, no matter what. – Cate Rubenstein

Connect With Nature

The culture space is beautiful but can be very overwhelming. It’s important to find your happy place where you can reset and relax. I utilize big and small moments, like taking a real, no-phone lunch break or restroom breaks. When I need a hard reset immediately, I go to the nearest lake or river. Nature forces serenity and stillness, no matter whether it’s for 30 minutes or a few hours. It’s no-cost and hassle-free. – Antwanette McLaughlin, The Spice Group, LLC

Challenge Yourself With Good Stress

I sometimes find that I can offset negative stress with positive stress. I enjoy a good challenge or puzzle, even under a tight deadline, and find that when I solve these types of challenges, I get a new burst of energy and confidence to tackle the hairier, less-rewarding problems. When I make my to-do list each week, I make sure that I include a few “fun” challenges. – Aili McGill, Nickel Plate Arts

Step Away From Work-Related Tasks

I get up and do something that is not work-related. It could be anything from making a call to an old friend, searching for something to do that coming weekend or taking a brisk walk. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®