Nine Ways These Industries Are Responding to the Push for Eco-Friendly Business Practices

As consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products and practices continues to rise, industries across the board are being forced to adapt and innovate. Companies that fail to keep up with this shift risk losing market share and falling behind the competition.

As leaders in the culture space, the members of Rolling Stone Culture Council see how consumer demand for sustainability is affecting cultural industries and, here, discuss some of the innovations and changes that are on the horizon. By understanding the impact of sustainability on their industry, companies can position themselves for success in a rapidly evolving market.

The Golf Industry Is Expanding Indoor Golf Simulators

There is no doubt that golf is racing to become greener. As the game grows in popularity, new opportunities for non-traditional golf experiences are popping up. The reality is that the land required to build new courses is proving prohibitive and not keeping up with market demand. New indoor golf-simulator locations are dominating the expansion following the game’s recent surge in participation. – Mason Jones, TruGolf Inc.

Vintage Resale Markets Are Experiencing a Resurgence in Popularity

We’re seeing considerable demand for hard-to-get fashion and luxury items that are high-quality and rare, which is fueling a resurgence in vintage resale marketplaces. But, I’d argue that although this is considered eco-friendly and more sustainable than new retail, consumers expect more earth-friendly practices but aren’t necessarily seeking them out as the primary influence of their purchase. – Adam Ayers, Number 5

The Beverage Industry Is Exploring Packaging Alternatives

Consumer demand for eco-friendly practices is driving changes in the drinks industry, especially in packaging. Single-serve cans, bag-in-box and boxed wine are popular due to their sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Companies are exploring alternatives, like cardboard bottles, to reduce their carbon footprint. Sustainable options must be considered to meet demand and work toward a sustainable future. – Jonathan Kleeman, Restaurant Story

The Film Industry Is Cutting Down on Materials Waste

The film and TV industry produce a lot of waste, but I’ve seen that the industry as a whole is no longer tolerating that. Every day we are creating new structures and systems to limit our carbon footprint. We’re cutting down on materials that aren’t biodegradable, reducing the use of paper by doing everything electronically and eliminating the use of plastic by using recyclable materials. – Sevier Crespo, Peanut Gallery Group

Web3 Will Adopt Proof-of-Stake and Carbon Offset Programs

Consumer demand for eco-friendly practices will push the Web3 industry to adopt sustainable solutions. Innovations like proof-of-stake and carbon offset programs will reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and make it more attractive to socially conscious consumers. – Theo Sastre-Garau, NFTevening

The Tech Industry Is Utilizing Green Web Design and Partnerships

In the tech industry, specifically in app development, demand for green web design with low bandwidth usage and minimal technical requirements will be on the rise. Ecological demand from users can also be addressed through green innovation practices, such as partnering with or donating to environmental nonprofits. In this sense, green practices will be both technical and organizational. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

The Cannabis Industry Is Looking for Ways to Transform Cultivation

Social responsibility is a huge part of the cannabis industry, especially for my company. Recently, we have seen more and more eco-conscious and sustainable cannabis companies appear on the scene in response to consumer pressure. I expect to see more initiatives to reduce packaging waste and make the cannabis cultivation process more sustainable. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

The Fashion Industry Is Adopting Fair, Cruelty-Free Practices

Companies prioritizing sustainable practices are likely to attract more customers. For example, demand for sustainable products in fashion has led companies to adopt fair practices, remove animals from the supply chain and reduce their carbon footprints. Uncaged Innovations working on vegan leather contribute to this trend by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional leather. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

PR and Marketing Companies Are Going Paperless

We are now a paperless company. As a public relations and marketing agency, we realized our customers didn’t like it when we used up unnecessary marketing materials in a physical form. They much prefer an eco-friendly digital copy. I think we are moving toward a paperless world. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC