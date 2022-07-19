10 Ways to Get Out of ‘Hustle Culture’ and Find Better Balance

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

Productivity, “hustle culture,” “rise and grind” — all popular topics when it comes to entrepreneurship, making money and leading a “successful” life. While touted as all positive and necessary things if you want to progress in your career, when taken too far, these positives can become toxic and actually hurt your ability to find real success.

But how can ambitious professionals and business owners move away from this mentality when entrepreneurs are expected to “grind”? Below, 10 Rolling Stone Culture Council business leaders offer their tips and insights for professionals interested in leaving toxic productivity and “hustle culture” behind.

Develop a Mindset of Innovation

When I was an Olympian, I always looked for ways to incrementally improve my game. The nonstop pursuit of improvement extended my athletic career and catapulted me to the Hockey Hall of Fame. But I didn’t “grind away” to get there. Instead, I adopted a mindset of innovation that forced me to look outside the box to improve on the margins in unexpected ways. It’s way more beneficial and meaningful. – Angela Ruggiero, Sports Innovation Lab

Be Present and Appreciate ‘Now’

Be present, appreciate what you have, make time to have fun (whatever that looks like for you) and remind yourself that if x, y or z doesn’t get done right now, the world will not end. Constantly hustling can reduce creativity and prevent you from seeing bigger needs or opportunities for your business. – Olivier Caillabet, Toki Underground

Get to the Core of the Issue

Let’s get to the root. Who is imposing this grind culture? And why is it perpetuated? If we can get to the core of the issue, care for ourselves, our teams and clients, we can transition from a toxic way of working to one that values the whole person and inspires a solid work ethic, and one of meaningful connection. A toxic culture is unsustainable and, I’d argue, limits productivity. – Zena Harris, Green Spark Group

Be Disciplined in What You Want

Hustle culture has many people working in industries that they don’t care for. Many people pick up odd jobs, wasting time and energy, when they could pour their energy into something that they are passionate about, and allow that to open up and make them the money that they desire. Discipline and consistency in what you desire will alleviate the need to always be on the grind. – Marla Matime, The MAR.M Agency LLC

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Go Back to Your ‘Why’

Any time I feel off, I come back and focus on the brand mission of the company — the “why” — and stay within that area as much as possible. Simplify everything, make time for family, friends and self-care and be present. – Karina Michel Feld, Tallulah Films

Hold Yourself Accountable for Your Wellness

In a world where we are constantly taught to hustle and grind, we are rarely told to stop and breathe. Honor your emotions and encourage yourself to feel them. This often means knowing when you need to take a break. It is OK to unplug, to step away from the chaos of it all. If we do not prioritize rest, our bodies will prioritize it for us. – Madison Butler, GRAV

Work on Projects Outside of Work

I believe in introducing something totally outside of your area of “hustle” — perhaps art or music — to work on another aspect of your brain. Schedule it in if necessary, and you may find a lot of insight that helps you in your main thing, whatever that may be. – Michael Polk, Billboardology.com

Define Your Own Life

Hustle culture is toxic. It’s a form of entrepreneurial FOMO. I used to believe in hustle culture, and now I think it’s the antithesis of the “American dream.” Building a business is like running a marathon; you can’t just come out of the gate sprinting because you will get tired and burn out. As an entrepreneur, you must remember not to accept anyone else’s definition of your life. Define yourself. – Eric Mitchell, LifeFlip Media

Schedule Time for Work and Play

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. The path calls for late nights and early mornings. Making a daily schedule that has clear separation between work time and chill time is vital for a balanced life. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

Prioritize Healthier Habits

While hard work is vital for entrepreneurs launching and growing successful businesses, it is also crucial to maintain your passion for your work, which means taking time for self-care. Prioritizing healthier sleeping and eating habits helps your brain reset and your energy levels increase. With healthy habits, you will be more productive and completing tasks will feel less stressful. – Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group