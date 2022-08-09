Seven Business Leaders Predict the Future of the Creator Economy

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

The creator economy is constantly in flux and changes based on many external factors, including relevant social, political or world events occurring at that time. This has been very clear over the last few years with the Covid-19 pandemic, a party-dividing election cycle and an increase in social justice campaigns.

All of this has had a massive effect on digital platforms, and creators stand to gain a lot from the constant and growing demand for relevant content. Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members look ahead to share their predictions for the future of the creator economy in the years to come.

Niche Content Is Here to Stay

Niche is the new scale. Platforms and production tools will continue to improve, along with an individual’s storytelling ability, allowing seemingly small areas of interest to thrive and engage passionate and loyal audiences. This will create value for creators and brands. – Michael Klein, Trees Corporation

Community-Centric Marketing Will Continue to Grow

Aspirational is out. Relatable is in. The age of the macro-influencer is out, and micro-influencers — or what we term as “community-centric” marketing — are in. With the rise of community-based platforms like Discord, Reddit or OnlyFans, we will see the future of the creator economy based on the establishment, substance and growth of communities over platforms. – Robbie Murch, BUMP

Businesses Will Be Forced to Adapt Their Benefits

Young people all over the world are realizing that all they need to make money is a phone and a Wi-Fi connection. It will be harder and harder for businesses to recruit talent for full-time positions because the majority of the workforce will prefer to freelance and have multiple revenue streams. This will force businesses to adapt by offering better pay and benefits in order to compete. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

People Will Expect Sustainability

The creator economy is largely leveraging NFTs for its fundamental growth strategies. However, the vast majority of artists and publishers are unaware that the proxies by which they tokenize their creative works are incredibly unsustainable. I predict a massive shift to more sustainable NFT platforms that are leveraging proof-of-stake versus proof-of-work due to the reduced carbon footprint of proof-of-stake. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB

More Businesses Will Focus on Social Justice

The creator economy could help promote social justice causes around the world. With more people able to start businesses, there could be an increase in donations or volunteerism toward the causes those creators hold dear. Additionally, companies started through social platforms often have a strong sense of community among their supporters, which could also be harnessed for advocacy purposes. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

Industries Will Become More Creative

I believe every period in history is fueled by the zeitgeist of the times. With all we have been through in the last five to six years, I expect an explosion of creativity from all sectors. People are expressive, and if “the medium is the message,” then the delivery systems need art. I expect a lot to see, hear and read. Let’s hope a lot of it is great. – Michael Polk, Billboardology.com

Influencers Will Become More Important to Businesses

Influencer marketing will become more important than ever as brands start to become decentralized. Influencers are starting their own ventures and are usually on the pulse of what’s going on in the world. Businesses will need brand deals with influencers now more than ever to get their products and/or services seen by others. A social media buzz is vital for the success of any business. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC