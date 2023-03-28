11 Ways to Find Motivation Again After Experiencing Burnout

Carrying the weight of a business on your shoulders can be an exhausting endeavor. Constantly worrying about your business’s success, about the livelihoods of those who work there and about your role as a leader can all eventually lead to feelings of burnout and fatigue. Add in the simple day-to-day stressors of life, and your motivation is often the first thing to go.

But even if you feel this way now, it’s not too late to get your motivation back. Luckily, there are some tactics you can use to lift yourself up and find your motivation again. Below, 11 members of Rolling Stone Culture Council discuss a few of those tactics as well as how leveraging them can positively impact your ability to carry on leading.

Identify the Source of the Stress

I first identify why I am taking on stress. Is it a consequence of an intense schedule and trade-offs in sleep, diet or self-care? Is it emotional due to external stressors? I listen to my body to see where the feelings are coming from, then draw on various tools. If I am creating stress for myself, I turn to The Work of Byron Katie. Also, staying grounded in my intention keeps me going. – Sarah Berner Donahue, One House

Make Time for What Brings You Joy

I am a music fan. Music rejuvenates the soul, relieves stress and restores fun. If your favorite streaming songs are not doing it, get out to hear live music. I have been to thousands of concerts in my life. When the going gets tough, listen to your favorite artists! Take time for what you enjoy — be that art, fitness or whatever works to bring you a sense of balance. Make the time. – Jason Fiber, THX

Get Back to Being Human

We’ve all been there. It happens. It’s a gift. It’s your body’s way of reminding you that life is too short for this. Do what you love. Get back to the human part of it. Spend time with your customers. Have drinks with your best employees. Get back to the “why.” When necessary, step away. Remind yourself it’s not that serious. Receive help and let yourself be human. – Marcus Cobb, Jammber, Inc. Editor’s picks

Get Lost for a While

Turn off the noise and get lost for a couple of hours. Go to the movies or a museum, take a walk in nature or go out to lunch alone. Give yourself time to decompress, breathe and look at this big, beautiful and often messy world. You will recharge your batteries and maybe even have an “aha” breakthrough to a problem that you’ve been struggling with. – Michelle De Long, Mimi Productions

Remember Your ‘Why’

When you’re leading a business, your focus can settle on the “how.” But why did you start the business to begin with? What drove your decision to start your business? Reconnecting with your “why” can jump-start motivation and help you reconnect with your passion. – Amanda Reiman, Personal Plants

Refocus on Your Users

Refocus on your users and the value you’re bringing to their day-to-day lives. There are real people out there whose lives are being improved by your products and services. This is my go-to when things are feeling tough and motivation is hard to summon. Think about the people you’re impacting and you’ll find your juice again. – Dan Giuliani, Volt Athletics

Spend Time Helping Others

When you’re burned out and fatigued as a leader, one way to renew your motivation is to spend time helping others totally away from your business. It can be simple things: volunteering, working with kids, working at a shelter. When you help people, you not only do good, you also self-renew. I helped a group the other day and it was a magical departure from my job. It was uplifting and renewed my own spirit! – Scott Cowperthwaite, AfterFiveMedia

Prioritize Your Physical and Mental Well-Being

When you're a business leader, the stressors of daily life can take a toll. To combat burnout and fatigue, prioritize your mental and physical well-being by taking breaks and engaging in self-care activities like exercise, meditation or pursuing a personal passion. This rejuvenating practice refreshes the mind and body and sharpens focus, allowing for effective decision-making and inspired leadership. – Elan Jacoby, Vintage Amp, LLC

Remove Everyday Stressors

Remove everyday stressors. For many, that's often social media and digital tech. It's so interwoven with every aspect of business, but it's often the source of burnout and can be a volatile place that feeds competition and division. Implementing digital cleanses even for an hour helps get you back on track, in your own time, task-focused and avoiding multiple influences interjecting from various platforms. – Andy Hale, Hale & Monico

Get Your Body Moving

No matter what, it’s critical to get daily exercise and, ideally, fresh air. Even a quick walk around the block in bracing air helps, but better still, an hour or more a day does wonders to keep everything making sense. It also quickens my thinking, which in turn makes for more effective leading. – Cate Rubenstein

Connect With Your Team

When burnout and fatigue hit, I take time to personally connect with my team to ensure that they are not feeling the same way. It is my responsibility as the leader to prevent burnout and fatigue in my people, so when I feel that way, it’s likely to trickle down to them. I also meditate daily for a clear mind and always feel motivated and inspired after breathwork. – Julie McQueen, CarbonTV