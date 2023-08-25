Nine Key Factors to Consider When Collabing With a Creative Agency

Partnering with the right creative agency can be the difference between a lackluster campaign and a resounding success. As businesses seek to captivate audiences in more innovative ways, the selection of a suitable agency becomes a critical decision. But how does one discern the ideal match amid a sea of options?

Here, Rolling Stone Culture Council members explain the crucial factors that demand your attention when evaluating potential creative agency partners. From a track record of creativity and adaptability to a shared understanding of the brand’s vision, navigating these considerations can pave the way for fruitful and inspiring collaborations.

Likeability

If you can hang out with them over a burger, sushi or beer, then you know they are the right fit. Keep that in mind when establishing any partnership. You need the right working chemistry and camaraderie, along with trust, understanding and creativity. Without these traits, you run the risk of running a “blah” campaign. With the right team, you can’t go wrong. – Paul Fitzgerald, Salt & Pepper Media Inc.

Understanding

Above all, they should be curious and committed to making sure they understand your business, including your goals, your operations, your audience — all of it. They will need to understand your vision and be capable of translating that vision through their deliverables. – Jessica Billingsley, Akerna

Creativity

Does their prior and existing work give me any kind of emotional reaction? Does it make me laugh, think, be surprised or something else? If not, they’re not creative enough and the work won’t be memorable. It’s easy to find an agency that toes the line and does variations on a theme, but look for partners that elevate and take some creative chances. – Cate Rubenstein

Results

I look to see past proof of results. When it comes to considering adding a partner for any campaign — short or long term — we want to know if they have proven results and history. A lot of people nowadays can talk and look fancy, but without proof, it's often just that — a lot of talk. If there is an established history, it usually costs more, but you also know that, in most cases, it's reliable. – Chris Bianchi, CB Entertainment

Culture

Agencies with a strong cultural quotient are creative and consistently develop campaigns that are on trend. I ask: “How do you stay on top of cultural shifts?” “How do you play in the margins, not just the mainstream?” “How do you bring the outside in?” “How is curiosity cultivated?” To fuel creativity, an agency must embrace the edges of culture and collaborate with external creators. – Sarah DaVanzo, Pierre Fabre

Listening Skills

Do they listen? Then, do they understand what we are asking for? A great way to decipher that is to ask: “How do you see this campaign rolling out?” “What assets would you need from us?” (This tells us their experience level.) “What is your minimum time commitment?” (Some want six or three months.) We prefer a heavy lift the first month, more money and then, if all goes OK, monthly updates. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Alignment

When creative personalities collaborate, there’s always the risk of creative differences. The best strategy that I’ve found for potentially mitigating this is to ensure personas, visions and personalities align. Take someone out for dinner and drinks and pick their brain — from business to family to their hopes and dreams. In the end, if you can find a sense of deep commonality, it’ll be a good fit. – Evan Rubinson, Dean Guitars

Values

Choose a creative agency that can inspire, create and take chances. To collaborate, make sure their values match yours. Industry experience, audience knowledge and results matter. These traits may help you choose an agency that engages your audience, collaborates well and accomplishes your marketing goals. – Arvin Khamseh, SOLDOUT NFTs

Adaptability

Do they understand your brand ethos? That’s the critical factor that will determine whether they will be able to represent your business authentically. Review their past work, consider their approach to storytelling and observe how they’ve adapted to different brands. Their capacity to tune into your brand’s unique frequency will help ensure a successful, resonant campaign. – Tim Haldorsson, Lunar Strategy