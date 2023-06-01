fbpixel
Culture Council

12 Essential Tips for Hiring the Right Talent in the Early Stages of a Startup

Ensure the success of your startup by following these 12 tips to build the best possible team through effective hiring practices.
colleagues discussing business
colleagues discussing business Adobe Stock

Building a successful startup requires assembling a team of talented individuals who can contribute to its growth and navigate the challenges of the early stages. However, hiring the right people for a startup can be a daunting task. It requires a strategic approach to identify individuals who not only possess the necessary skills but also align with the company’s vision and culture.

Below, Rolling Stone Culture Council members shared some essential tips for bringing on the right people to help grow a startup in its early stages. These insights will empower entrepreneurs to make informed hiring decisions that lay a solid foundation for long-term success. 

Choose Hard Workers

Look out for people who are willing to work hard, stay late and do what it takes to get the job done. These people are self-motivated and can set an example for more people who need to have a teamwork mentality in your organization. – Nicole RodriguesNRPR Group

Find People Searching for a Long-Term Position

Don’t cut corners and rush your hiring process. By starting with key players from the outset, people who are searching for their “forever home,” you will build a team of people who care about their work and want to see it succeed. – Victoria KennedyMarisa Johnson

Compensate Employees Appropriately

When hiring your team, make sure team members are incentivized for success. This could be bonus structures, equity or other incentives that will motivate the team to see the company’s success. It’s not just about choosing the right people — it’s about the compensation structure. – Summer WesterburKairos Insurance Group Cannabis Division

Seek Adaptable Candidates

The most important thing is to bring someone on that can grow and change alongside the business and that can see a long-term future for themselves at your company! It is not crucial that this person has expertise in your field or knows your business. The key is that they have passion and energy, and are a good fit for you and your company’s vision. – Nathan GreenNew Level Radio

Hire Someone Who Understands Business Development

Your first hire should be someone focused on business development. There’s a misconception that the Founder and/or CEO doesn’t have to “sell” their products and services or that no one can sell them better than them. Beware, once the referrals and existing network connections are tapped out there can be a decline in revenues unless there is a designated hire whose primary focus is generating revenue. – Traci DeForgeProduce Your Podcast

Make Sure Candidates Align With Your Mission

It is important to surround yourself with supportive people who believe in your vision. Seek out mentors, advisors and investors who are aligned with your mission and values. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and reach out to people who may not traditionally be involved in entrepreneurship, as they may bring unique perspectives and valuable insights that can help your business grow. – Red RodriguezGRAV

Search for Candidates who Are Excited About Your Business

Find people who are great at what they do and are excited about your vision first. Then, they communicate, listen and ask questions. Otherwise, they may be in it for reasons that are not good for your business. – Susan JohnstonNew Media Film Festival®

Look for People Who Can Wear Many Hats

Initially, as a start-up, you’re going to need flexible employees who are willing to learn and grow. Look beyond the CV. The best-qualified candidates on paper may not be the best fit for the job. Look for people who have strong interpersonal skills and are motivated from within. Ask about the candidates’ interests, ambitions and priorities. – Candice GeorgiadisDigital Agency. Inc

Set Clear Hiring Goals

Set clear goals and objectives and be sure to compensate your human resources (ie. contractors, advisors, consultants) properly for their time. Since you’ll probably be cash poor, find a way to vest equity over time and make it worth their while! – Adam AyersNumber 5

Encourage Fresh Ideas

Finding the perfect fit for your team ensures everyone works together effectively. This means finding individuals who are passionate about your mission and values. It also requires looking for candidates with diverse skill sets and those willing to take risks. Having someone who can offer fresh ideas while understanding the importance of staying within the budget will be invaluable. – Kristin MarquetMarquet Media, LLc

Look Beyond Skills and Experience

It’s crucial to look beyond just their skills and experience. You want individuals who share your vision and values, who possess a strong sense of passion and commitment and who have the resilience to weather the ups and downs of building something from scratch. Remember, the people you bring on board will play a key role in shaping the culture and trajectory of your company, so choose wisely. – Theo Sastre-GarauNFTevening

Prioritize Reliable Hires

The beginning stages of hiring should only focus on getting through the next phase of growth. Find people who are reliable and will help you get to your goals of growth. Those might not be long-term people but it’s important to take it step by step. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N)Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

