The Art of Public Relations: 12 Necessary Elements for the Perfect Pitch

In the competitive landscape of public relations, understanding how to develop a good pitch for your business is essential. From telling a compelling story to leveraging effective data and statistics, the content and delivery of your pitch could help your company stand out from the countless other pitches members of the media receive every day.

Below, 12 Rolling Stone Culture Council members delve into the crucial points you should keep in mind when working on public relations for your business. Here’s why these elements are fundamental in capturing the interest and attention of both journalists and your target audience.

Relevance

When perfecting your PR pitch, focus on your value proposition. Clearly communicate the unique benefits and relevance of your business or product. This captures interest by highlighting what sets you apart and solves customer needs. A compelling value proposition creates a strong impression, generating curiosity and increasing engagement. – Arvin Khamseh, SOLDOUT NFTs

Consistency

Without a doubt, the first press release to the next pitch needs to have a flow that sets up a business for long-term growth. While pivoting can be necessary in times of uncertainty or evolving circumstances, the messaging and brand narrative have to be solid in order to pivot successfully and continue engaging a public presence. – Amanda Whitcroft, Secta AI Labs

Value

Ask yourself: Why should an editor care about this pitch? Be brutally honest (which may require some real talk with your client). Your new product or initiative may feel urgent to you and your client, but that doesn’t make it relevant or useful to a media outlet. You have to put the editor’s needs first and make sure your pitch provides value to them. – Robert Johnson, Mycroboost

Contextualization

As a career communications pro, I advise all clients to think externally versus internally. So many execs tend to focus on their product or service and what it does instead of trying to put themselves in their customers' shoes to convey how their solutions alleviate a pain point. You have to contextualize your pitch if you want to get the attention you're looking for. – Harrison Wise, Wise Collective Inc.

Newsworthiness

A good pitch is newsworthy. When working on my pitch, I focus on what makes my business unique and relevant, as well as what my niche industry is. I then include what is newsworthy or relevant or cutting-edge to the current times. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Your Brand Ethos

Ensure that your company’s overall mission and brand ethos come through authentically in every pitch that you send out. What makes your company special? Why should a prospective client choose to work with you, specifically? For instance, my company is a cannabis PR firm with roots in advocacy, so we make sure to emphasize our focus on helping organizations reach their goals in a meaningful way. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

Surprising Statistics

Use relevant facts and stats that the content producer may not already know. Look at the story through their eyes. How can you make them think, “Wow! I never knew that!” or “Hmmm…this seems to be a trend.” Tie your news into current events or other top-of-mind issues. – Nancy A Shenker, theONswitch

New Information

Since there are so many different viewpoints, I speak to all of them by asking, "What is it that is different? Or new? Or that has such a rich history in this space that it warrants a shoutout?" To me, it is about sharing the excitement of what we see in front of us, what will become of that and how it can engage with those who know already, are curious and want to learn or are indifferent. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Tailored Messaging

It’s essential to have a clear and concise message. This message should be tailored to the particular audience you are trying to reach and provide them with the information they need to understand your product or service. It is vital that your pitch effectively communicates why your product or service is valuable and how it will benefit them. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

Organized Storytelling

Public relations for your business is about storytelling. Every story has a beginning, a middle and an end — in that order. Making sure to tell your story in an organized way is the single most important ingredient in getting a PR win for your company. Your target audience needs to understand in order to believe or buy. – Vanessa Nornberg, Metal Mafia

Passion

Reveal your passion. Sharing your personal and business journeys and goals hits the nail on the head of what this industry often misses: authenticity. This naturally leads to a more transparent and candid connection with clients who are seeking agility and creativity that they can trust represents them, as well as more effective messaging. – Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy

Repetition

Make sure your pitch is simple and repeatable. A simple, repeatable story makes it easy for your friends, family and clients to recommend you to anyone they might know who can use your product or services. – Adam Ayers, Number 5