How to Resolve Creative Differences With Your Fellow Business Leaders

In a dynamic culture space, clashes of creative visions are inevitable among leaders in the business. These differences can stem from varying perspectives, artistic preferences or strategic approaches, among other reasons. However, resolving such conflicts and finding common ground is crucial for maintaining a harmonious and productive work environment.

Below, Rolling Stone Culture Council leaders explore practical tips and strategies to navigate creative differences and foster collaborative solutions that honor diverse viewpoints in the workplace.

Focus on DEIA

Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) is as important in culture as it is in everything else. Creative differences equal diversity, which equals possibility. Varying approaches, opinions and visions are part of a healthy culture. Chalk it up to cognitive diversity — they simply think differently than you. Embrace polarization’s counter-trend, “cohesion,” and find a mashup of your differing approaches. Culture never needs to be a zero-sum game. – Sarah DaVanzo, Pierre Fabre

Encourage Open and Respectful Communication

Foster an environment where open and respectful communication is encouraged. Create a space where everyone feels comfortable expressing their ideas, concerns and perspectives without fear of judgment. Listen actively to understand others’ viewpoints before responding. Look for areas of agreement and shared objectives. Focus on the common goals and values that unite you and your colleagues. – Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc.

Look at the Facts

When ideas appear at first glance to diverge or distract from the mission or project goal, dig deeper. So often, we want the same end result but have different paths to achieve said result. Words matter. Data matters. So long as all parties are forthcoming with rationale and expected impact (internally and externally), divergence in opinion is the foundation for the most comprehensive solutions. – Scotty Kober, San Francisco Youth Soccer Editor’s picks

Remember That You Share the Same Goal

Having creative differences doesn’t mean you don’t share the same commitment or common goal. It often just means that your approach to the goal is different. Simon Sinek defines creativity as “the art of finding a new route to a known destination.” Conflicts arise because of our egos, not our creative differences. Agree on the intended outcome and see if your “new routes” can intersect or merge. – Shirin Etessam, OML

Consider the Best Solution for the Most Perspectives

When there are creative differences, you sometimes have to break things down into sections and get everybody’s point of view. You can then take everything into consideration creatively and financially, at which point it becomes a conversation of give and take. Rarely can everyone get what they want. From there, you have to think about what’s the greatest good for the greatest number of people involved. – Sevier Crespo, Peanut Gallery Group

Uncover the ‘Why’

Many times, it’s good to listen and try not to be so fast to react. Let the idea sink in, learn more and seek to understand the reason — the “why” behind the idea. Keep talking and gaining more insight. If the idea doesn’t pan out, it can always lead to something else. – Karina Michel Feld, Tallulah Films

Be Thankful for Creative Differences

Creative differences can bring about positive disruptions that are necessary for growth and progress. Leaders need courage and empathy to benefit from them, so take a proactive approach to identify areas of positive impact. Learn from others, even those with differing perspectives. You may be pleasantly surprised by new ideas and strategies that emerge. – Michael Klein, cannabisMD Related

Be Open to Changing Your Mind

Creative differences happen, so ideally you’ve already built a firm base of respect from which to communicate. It always amazes me how people can make these things so personal when, in the end, we probably all have the same goal: the success of the company. That said, be willing to consider all ideas and be open to having your mind changed. That goes for everybody, at all levels. – Cate Rubenstein

Share Your Appreciation

Say, “I appreciate you.” It is great to have creative differences, otherwise all media would be the same. Ask to hear how and why the person feels this will add to what you have already or make it better. Make sure to listen, pause and say what you like about what they said. Perhaps these are great ideas, but without going into too much detail, they did not work on X, so they could be used next time instead. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Always Listen to What Your Team Has to Say

Everyone has a different perspective based on prior experiences, so encourage dialogue and debate so they feel part of the solution. Just because someone suggests something you disagree with does not mean it’s wrong — let them explain. Remember, you hired them for a reason, and by providing a positive environment, your team will find a solution. – Mike Parham, Bearly Awake Coffee and Adventure

Understand Your Own Strengths and Weaknesses

My best tip is for both sides to focus on solution-based communication and transparency when creative differences arise. Personally, I find it helpful to also have a deep understanding of our strengths and weaknesses as leaders, and to trust others around us who may have better answers, even if they are not in a leadership position. This creates a culture of inclusivity and growth overall. – Julie McQueen, CarbonTV

‘Listen’ Rather Than ‘Hear’

Too often, we hear the other person with our reply ready to go. If you’re busy thinking about how you’re going to respond, and they’re still talking, you will probably miss the true message. Ask the right questions. Use more “why” and “how” to understand and influence motivation. Most importantly, keep an open mind! – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

Look at the Big Picture

Focus on the wider picture and shared mission to settle creative conflicts in the culture space. Prioritize organizational success and growth over personal preferences. Encourage open conversation and understanding while seeking a solution that meets a common goal. Consider bringing in a third party to mediate discussions and bridge the gap between opposing points of view. – Arvin Khamseh, SOLDOUT NFTs