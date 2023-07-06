How to Make Key Connections to Propel Your Business Forward

Whether you’re looking to get your business off the ground or are ready to expand your company’s reach to new audiences, knowing the right people can often be what determines your success. When one person could introduce you to 10 more people and then 20 more after that, or come up with an idea that could bring your product to the next level of innovation, making the right connections becomes of the utmost importance.

But when it comes to “who you know,” a little intentionality can make the process of building your network that much simpler. To help, seven Rolling Stone Culture Council business leaders offer their insights on the key to making the right business connections in the culture space and the impact doing so has on your eventual success in your industry.

Be Authentic and Transparent

The best strategy to network in a culture-based industry is to show up authentically and be transparent with your intentions in networking spaces. The cannabis industry and most subculture industries sit at the intersection of culture, ethics and capitalism. Showing up authentically is impactful when creating genuine, trust-based relationships. – Red Rodriguez, GRAV

Find and Engage With Industry Veterans

Finding long-term industry experts you can trust — the service providers who have been in the industry for more than 10 years — and building relationships with them is the most important way to connect and succeed in the culture space. This will help the company’s reputation and long-term growth as well. – Adam Rumanek, Aux Mode Inc.

Lead With Kindness

In the music industry, it’s such a case-by-case basis. While I’d like to say that it’s easy because everyone is friendly, it usually comes down to what you have that someone else needs or wants. However, I still rely on friendliness and kindness to always inspire and lead the way. There are many who still enjoy connecting with like-minded others even without “using” each other to get ahead. – Chris Bianchi, CB Entertainment Editor’s picks

Offer Respect While Remaining Inclusive

In the cannabis industry, we honor the original culture while engaging mainstream consumers. Respect and inclusivity are key in making all feel welcome. Listening with empathy allows us to address the needs of each group. – Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet

Show Sincere Interest in Others’ Work

Authenticity fosters trust. It lays the foundation for long-term collaboration. When engaging with potential connections, be authentic and genuine in your interactions. Show a sincere interest in their work and their contributions to the culture space. Focus on building meaningful relationships rather than solely pursuing self-serving interests. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

Discover Shared Interests and Values

Building connections in culture is crucial. Genuine relationships based on shared interests and values accelerate growth, open doors and expand your reach. Networking enhances visibility and credibility and unlocks opportunities. Engaging with the community fosters support and amplifies industry impact. – Arvin Khamseh, SOLDOUT NFTs

Develop a Powerful Yet Simple Message

Nothing is more valuable than having a strong “Simple Repeatable Story.” For example, ours is “We’re the Outsourced CTO to Tech Startups, Celebrities and Brands.” This simple yet very powerful message makes it easy for us to arm our entire network of colleagues to be our Sales Army, out there in the world prospecting for us and making a warm introduction to anyone who can use our services. – Adam Ayers, Number 5