How Companies Can Demonstrate Their Commitment to the Environment

As sustainability becomes a prominent topic of discussion, environmentally conscious consumers are actively seeking out companies that align with their values. Because of this increasing concern for environmental issues among consumers, businesses are now recognizing the need to show their dedication to eco-friendly practices.

Below, Rolling Stone Culture Council members share practical steps businesses can take to demonstrate their commitment to the environment and eco-friendly policies. From incorporating sustainable materials in their products to implementing energy-efficient measures in their operations, these efforts not only benefit the planet but also have a positive impact on their bottom line.

Choose Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Make your business environmentally friendly. Eco-friendly alternatives, such as hemp, can be utilized by retail businesses to replace plastic utensils and packaging. Post videos of energy improvements you make to your business to show your commitment. – Summer Westerbur, Kairos Insurance Group Cannabis Division

Collect Data to Support Your Efforts

The first step is learning and adopting environmentally friendly practices. Consumers and business partners are now quick to sniff out “greenwashing.” Adopt a simple and accurate tracking system to quantify the impact of your steps to work greener. Involve your employees in developing and talking about new sustainable practices. – Nancy A Shenker, theONswitch

Make Activism a Part of Your Brand

My company has roots in activism, so we have always been focused on social justice and related issues. These topics are at the forefront of our brand identity, so our clients and prospects know that we are deeply passionate about social issues — and environmentalism is undeniably a social issue. – Evan Nison, NisonCo

Communicate Your Strategy to Customers

If you don’t communicate your practices to customers, and if they aren’t well-researched by advisors or consulting firms before their application, then the strategy will fail. This is not about brand image but about brand commitment. The first step toward being committed to ecology is to recognize the power and influence we have; no matter what actions we take, we’re decision-makers first. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc. Editor’s picks

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Share Your Sustainability Efforts Online

If every single person on the planet did just one thing each day that was eco-friendly, we could accomplish a lot. Businesses house a lot of people. Let your people capture how they are eco-friendly and share that on social media and with each other in meetings, newsletters and other media. We are one people on one planet. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Make Sustainability Part of Your Budget

Many businesses can get caught up in the expense of becoming eco-friendly, but that can be a false economy. Consumers deserve and demand products and services that are helping heal the planet. Any cost increase you may face today should be considered part of your marketing budget. Studies show that it will ultimately drive revenue and future-proof your brand relevance. – Michael Klein, cannabisMD

Evaluate Your Business Practices

Start with how you run your business and then influence by doing what is necessary to save our environment with your business operations. You can start this by evaluating how your business practices either harm or help our planet’s ecosystem. By adopting an eco-friendly mission, your organization can demonstrate its consciousness of how it aims to preserve our planet and promote a healthy environment. – Sonia Singh, Center of Inner Transformations

Host Sustainability-Related Events

As a business, you can showcase the different ways you are making a positive impact in society and for the climate by hosting awareness events, getting involved with a charity and giving back to your community. This type of publicity is always great for your brand. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC Trending Fox Has a Secret ‘Oppo File’ to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial Morgan Wallen's Label Responds to 'False' Claims by Security Guard Madison Beer's Nudes Leaked at 15. A Decade Later, They Still Haunt Her Related

Be Transparent and Accountable

Businesses are responsible for showing their customers that they take the environment seriously. The key to this is transparency and accountability. Companies can demonstrate to customers why they are essential by working with environmentally conscious local businesses. This, in turn, encourages consumers to think about their purchasing habits. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

Encourage Sustainable Shifts

With the increasing effects of the environmental crisis compounding, businesses of all shapes and sizes must shift to prioritizing the environment. Reduce, reuse and recycle — this simple mantra will help businesses to make sustainable shifts, like using sustainable packaging, reducing the use of disposable cups and using glass instead of plastic. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day