Nine Ways to Help Your Business Get Noticed on Social Media

Social media is saturated with accounts for businesses and individuals alike, making it hard to get noticed. However, discoverability plays a large role in driving sales and attracting new customers.

Though the task may seem daunting, an overhaul of your team’s content creation may be necessary to expand your reach, whether this means shifting strategies or focusing on specific projects. To help, a group of Rolling Stone Culture Council experts share their best tips for businesses looking to boost discoverability on social media in 2023.

Share Your Day-to-Day Tasks

Visuals and hashtags work well to get noticed if they’re on brand and unfold like a story. Make a minimum of one post a day around the same time — you can pre-schedule it too. You could start by walking into the building, opening a package or getting a cup of coffee to start the day, then go to the next area of your day. Sharing what your day looks like, even if it is a smiley face on your laptop, helps. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Get Creative With Your Audience

If your brand marketing strategy consists of posting discounts and special deals on social media, then you have it backward and should fire your marketing team. Be different. Find ways to add tremendous value to your audience. Figure out what your audience is really into. Maybe they also love video games or Web3. Host a video game tournament with a popular NFT as a prize. Be creative. – Brian D. Evans, BDE Ventures

Stay on Top of Trends and Tools

Social media evolves almost daily, with new features constantly being added to reach customers. Be aware of new tools and the ones modified, from video editing to profiles and scheduling posts. Stay up to date with current trends and reevaluate platforms to prioritize them based on use by your targeted audience. – Cynthia Johnson, Bell + Ivy

Interact With Content Your Audience Likes

Know your audience and be active within their social circles. Follow the accounts they follow, like the content they like and comment and participate in the conversations they're active in. Not only will your account be noticed but so will your authenticity. – Brad Canario, Auxly

Add Alt Text to Instagram Posts

A surefire way to increase visibility on social media is to add alt text to your Instagram posts. This can be done by choosing “advanced settings” on the same page you add captions. Not only will adding business-specific keywords in the alt text help with search discoverability on social media, but it will also improve your SEO. – King Holder, PROCUSSION

Post Consistently

The best thing you can do for discoverability is to create consistent content with a regular cadence that aligns with your content pillars. You should decide early on one to five things or verticals that you will post about and stick to those for a while before experimenting with new formats. Let your audience build community first — that is the best thing you can do for discoverability! – Victoria Bachan, Whalar

Craft Content Your Customers Connect With

Crafting content that resonates with your customer base is key to boosting your discoverability on social media. Instead of creating posts for the sake of posting, make sure you’re producing content that people actually want to read. If you’re posting relevant, engaging content on a regular basis, you’ll find that your customer base will grow along with your chance for success. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

Respond to Followers as if They’re Friends

Social media is a reflection of life. As in life, the best way to stand out and be noticed is by boldly sharing your personal journey with your unique voice and aesthetic. Once you start to be noticed and followers and fans start asking questions or posting comments, always answer them as if they are your best friend. – Maureen Smithey, CastleWare Baby

Document Your Entrepreneurial Story

Documenting your journey as an entrepreneur or leader is a great way to get noticed on social media because it allows your followers to gain insight into your business, learn from your successes and mistakes as well as be inspired by your story. People are most likely to engage with emotions, and that will make you stand out from the crowd. – Theo Sastre-Garau, NFTevening