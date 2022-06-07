10 Ways These Business Leaders Leverage Tech to Improve Their Productivity

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

When used correctly, technology has the power to help make people better versions of themselves — whether that’s someone who never misses an event or someone who can be reached at a moment’s notice. This applies to the workplace as well, with an ever-increasing number of software, apps and tools designed to help busy professionals get more done in their day.

For many business leaders, properly leveraged technology is the secret to their productivity success. Below, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council leaders discuss the ways they use technology to help improve their productivity or work motivation throughout the day and why these strategies work so well.

To Break My Tether to the Office

The existence of smartphones has made it so easy to keep overhead low and to break the tether of being bound to an office. To make my small business work, I not only need to be out engaging with guests and clients, but I also need to stay updated on emails, voice calls, calendar updates and more. Thirty years ago, I don’t think this type of balance could have existed. – Brandy Garcia, Cottonwood Wine Tours

To Limit My Screen Time

Technology will always be a tool, and it’s up to us to figure out how we utilize it. I like utilizing screen time boundaries for social media apps so I don’t get caught doing hours of mindless scrolling. This has helped me to establish a healthier bedtime routine that isn’t reliant on apps. – Vanessa Gabriel, Drop Delivery

To Create a Virtual Workplace

With our fully remote team, technology has been essential for team collaboration and motivation. Using Asana, Dropbox, Google Drive and Zoom, we have a virtual workplace and feel like we are together every day! Of course, the occasional in-person meeting is important, but that often ends up being more social than necessary for work. – Liza Pruitt, Liza Pruitt Art

To Get Inspired Through Stories

I listen to great speeches and inspiring people’s stories via podcasts and YouTube Music. It lifts my spirits, as nothing I ever heard was about luck. Grit, focus and determination are just some of the attributes I hear in these stories, and they help me know I’m not alone. – Adam Rumanek, Aux Mode Inc.

To Leverage My Best Hours of Focus

We use an operating system to identify areas of prioritization, which I then use to plan my weeks and days accordingly. I know that my best focus hours are in the morning, so I create a schedule where my most timely and deep work happens during those most productive hours. While digital calendars may not be the sexiest tech, they are integral to my productivity. – Jessica Billingsley, Akerna

To Align My Team

Asana, a work management platform, is a key tool I use to stay productive, motivated and on task throughout the day. It enables me to share projects and to-do lists with my team, keeping us all aligned. It truly helps cultivate a company that’s focused on teamwork and collaboration. – Anthony Zaccaria, Linktree

To Effectively Collaborate

Collaboration is essential because no one’s effort is more valuable than everyone’s effort. Meeting apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Skype improve productivity by creating a solid environment for face-to-face communication and collaboration. Associates, clients and employees are conveniently able to virtually meet, consult and clarify effectively, especially on short notice. – David Castain, David Castain & Associates

To Block Distractions

Using apps that block off distracting social media platforms will help you channel your focus, get into deep work mode and help you be your most productive self. – Robbie Murch, BUMP

To Create a Detailed To-Do List

I use the digital to-do list apps to create a detailed list of tasks and subtasks along with timestamps or deadlines that syncs with my calendar. These apps also allow me to add detailed references and find everything in one place when I get to the task. This saves me a lot of time and helps me get things done. Ticking tasks off the list acts as a great productivity boost as well. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Day

To Stay on Top of Meetings and Calls

Using technology can really help keep things organized. I personally use the calendar app on my phone to stay on top of meetings and scheduled calls with clients. It makes life much easier than trying to remember everything going on in your head. – Christian Anderson (Trust’N), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC