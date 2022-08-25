12 Tips for Business Leaders Trying to Stay Positive During Tough Times

The business world can often feel like a roller coaster with unpredictable ups and downs. While it’s easy for business leaders to stay positive during the good times, it can be harder to keep that same attitude when the going gets tough.

Cultivating the right mindset can help leaders better navigate challenges and have a greater appreciation for the victories. If you’re looking for a boost of positivity, the members of Rolling Stone Culture Council share their tried-and-true strategies for staying positive no matter the external circumstances.

Remember the Big Picture

Finding your inner strength and focusing on the big picture is the key. The solace of knowing that I am in it to win it allows me to remain positive. Furthermore, knowing that “this too shall pass” rings very true in trying times. – Jessica Passman, Hunter + Esquire

Focus on Gratitude and Solutions

Focusing on gratitude and solutions instead of problems is essential. Working in the beauty industry means having clients from all walks of life. Being grounded and positive for our clients gives them the best experience possible. Thanks to our zero-tolerance policy toward negativity in the workplace, we protect the symbiotic work environment largely responsible for our continued growth and success. – Kelley Swing, Head Case Hair Studio

Use Leadership Mantras

Sometimes I literally stand in front of a mirror, hold my arms up over my head in a V, and unironically say business leadership mantras out loud, such as “I’m a winner” or “This is the fun part.” You would be surprised how often it works. – Sidney Swift, DEFIENT

Assess, Learn and Implement

I assess what is working and what is not. I determine how I can make this a positive moment — most likely by learning and implementing. Most importantly, I remember that how I respond affects others. – Susan Johnston, New Media Film Festival®

Try Not to Take Challenges Personally

Operating a business today can definitely be a roller coaster. There are bound to be highs and lows on the track to success — or failure. Prepare to ride out the dips by not taking them personally! Whenever your business hits a downturn, pause and get creative. You may need to pivot and head in a different direction. Find the thrill in the process and celebrate when you survive the challenge. – Sheila Dedenbach, Heavenly Sweet

Allow Yourself to Be Human

Leadership is not a linear journey and doesn’t have to be an endless hustle. In fact, some days, you just need to focus on what you are good at doing and what you enjoy the most. That’s what confident leadership looks like. – Michael Klein, Trees Corporation

Block Out the Noise

Block out the noise and just do your job. If everyone does their job well, you’ll always climb back to the top. Things get scary when leaders get distracted by noise or start doing other people’s jobs. Stay focused, be disciplined and do what you came here to do. – Brad Canario, Auxly

Stay Hopeful and Determined

Have hope and grit. When things get tough, it is important to remain clear-headed, keep your nose to the grindstone, lead by strong example and be the positive inspiration you need yourself. If you are afraid, your employees will pick up on that. Be the energy you need from them, and the support they grant you will soar. You can reach amazing heights with the loyalty of an amazing team. – Victoria Kennedy, Marisa Johnson

Consider Failure an Opportunity

Think of failure as an opportunity to learn, reconvene, change and improve. If you feel down, find something that can boost you up that is lasting. Don’t fall for addictive behaviors, as they won’t help you in the long run. Then, when you are up again, work on improving and achieving your goals. Repeat as often as needed. Keep a journal of your ups and downs, and review it often. – Rene Nunez , Sensum

Share Progress With Your Team

Being on a roller coaster ride in the business world is a really undeniable statement. The biggest thing I did as a leader to remain positive and constantly motivate and uplift my team’s morale is to share with them that, despite any ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys, the general trend our business is heading in is upward. So whatever challenges or setbacks we face, at least we know we are progressing. – Royston G King, Royston G King Group & Companies

Remember Your Values

As a business leader, never forget where you came from and why you got into the business in the first place. Ask yourself why, what and how: Why am I doing this? What good do I want to do in the world, and what can I provide? How will I achieve the goal I had when I started out? Staring straight ahead and keeping clear, long-term values is a great starting point to answering those questions. – Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

Practice Endurance and Persistence

I try to change the way I look at setbacks. You can see them as problems, or you can see them as opportunities for growth. If you keep a positive mindset based on endurance and persistence, the short-term challenges feel much less daunting, and you’ll be able to push past any adversity that comes your way. – King Holder, PROCUSSION