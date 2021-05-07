15 Activities to Help You De-Stress and Avoid Burnout in the Modern World

It’s no question that the last year has been challenging for everyone. Even with the hope of “normalcy” on the horizon, people are finding it difficult to cope with the ongoing pandemic on top of the challenging social and political climate.

With many outlets and resources inaccessible at this time, it’s even harder to find ways to de-stress. To help, a panel of Rolling Stone Culture Council members shared activities and methods that can aid in coping with burnout during multiple crises. Follow their advice to find healthy ways to deal with the stress of the modern world.

Get Outside and Experience Nature

Lately, it feels more important than ever to set aside time every week to go outside and remind ourselves of the amazing experiences nature has to offer. Whether that means simply going for a jog or hike, enjoying the local park or spending a few days camping off the grid, I found this has a super positive impact — especially for those burned out working from home offices on computers every day. – Tyler ‘Jett’ Prescott, PennyFly Entertainment

Listen and Connect With People

This past year has been so difficult for everyone. Just realize that it’s not just you and that there are many others who are going through the same thing. Finding a way to listen and connect with people through podcasts or connecting with friends and family on FaceTime has been the thing that’s kept us going. Finding and having gratitude in life has been the key. – Karina Michel, Tallulah Films

Focus on Personal Growth

Use the time to figure out how to grow as a person. We rarely speak of PTG, or Post-Traumatic Growth, yet it is a powerful force in dictating how we feel after a difficult time. This can mean practicing mindfulness, reading a book or picking up a new skill like cooking or playing an instrument. – Mike Varshavski, Doctor Mike Media

Seek Out Different Perspectives

Don’t look back on your life and think, “I’m so glad I worked all that overtime. I’m a much better person for it!” Get outside and take in the world. The perspective that it can bring you in times of stress will help you not only in business, but also in life. Climb the mountain, get on the plane, try that exotic dish and do something that scares you every once in a while. – Maren Steiner, Emergency-1 Response, Inc.

Play Like You Did as a Child

I’m currently writing a book and dedicating an entire chapter to play. By play, I don’t mean go to Vegas and do things that have to stay in Vegas. I mean go swing on a swing, dance like nobody’s watching, sing, build a sandcastle. What did you love doing as a kid that you’d do all day? Do that activity for at least 10 minutes a day and watch your soul smile. – Shirin Etessam, OML

Practice Self-Care

Having lived to 65, I’ve faced many personal and professional challenges (often simultaneously). Above all, practice self-care and don’t allow yourself to sink into a funk. Surround yourself with other positive (but not delusional) types and commit to bolstering each other. Sublimate by finding new digital ways to simulate live experiences (e.g., webinars, virtual conferences, etc.). And breathe! – Nancy A Shenker, theONswitch & nunu ventures

Take Walking Meetings

We find one of the best options has been “walking” meetings. Just to be outside and walking while meeting with peers or employees creates an entirely different meeting and conversation. Sometimes it can be focused on work and other times it can be focused on personal discussions, but it is always beneficial. – Darrell Cross, MarVista Entertainment

Define Your Goals

I believe it is important to stay active and define the goals you want to achieve. Start with small things and keep going — never stop. For me, it is important to be creative and work on new ideas and projects. – Aleksey Igudesman, Music Traveler

Do Something for Yourself

Go back to the basics of self-care. Even something as simple as taking a shower can reset how you’re perceiving yourself because that task is physically geared toward specifically taking care of yourself. When I’m feeling burned out, I try to go really basic to reverse my mindset to think about, “What is something simple, that’s all about me, that I can do right now?” – Cassie Petrey, Crowd Surf

Switch from Left Brain to Right Brain

It’s so important to find outlets that help your mind switch from left brain to right brain. I try to start my day early with a workout, either yoga or rock climbing, followed by meditation and a cold shower. I have found rock climbing to be the most effective de-stresser for me. Climbing is not just a physical pursuit; it has a massive mental component, and I keep revisiting it for that reason. – Jessica Billingsley, Akerna

Put Your Phone Away and Breathe

Put the phone away. Go out for a walk, a bike ride or head to the beach, a park or some other favorite spot. You can also do this at home or in the office. When you get to your place, practice a few minutes of really deep belly breathing. This is also called diaphragmatic breathing. It’s very good for your overall breathing, blood oxygen, blood pressure and excellent for some quick relaxation. – Brian Framson, Citrus America Inc

Carve Out Time for Introspection

Go inside. Find a space and a time for just you and spend that time reflecting on who you are, what you stand for and what you need at that given moment. Really explore Being rather than Doing and, from that self-reflection, make a plan. It will work wonders for your life during and post-Covid. – John Tabis, The Bouqs Company

Write in a Journal

Journaling is one way we can at least capture and deal with our thoughts. We burn up a lot of time ruminating and never seem to come to terms, and it starts again. Considering that we have many thoughts, this can become tiresome. Writing things down will give you a sense of release or control. Pen, pencil and paper — nothing fancy is needed. – Michael Polk, Billboardology.com

Engage in a Physical Activity

I’ve been a long-time practitioner of martial arts and boxing. They enhance both the mind and body. One benefit martial arts provides to my mental health is increased focus on my inner being. If you want to get the most out of the martial arts, you have to pay attention to your state of mind; therefore, it’s the activity I would recommend to de-stress. It’s such a dynamic kind of practice. – Harrison Wise, Wise Collective Inc.

Get Artistic

Go deep into art, even if it’s just a five-minute respite. Take up any discipline (painting, photography, sculpture, object of design). There’s always something to learn, admire, feel, reflect. – Grace Cho, Artrepreneur