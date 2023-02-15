What MrBeast’s Billionaire Aspirations Mean for the Creator Economy’s Middle Class

As the world’s top-earning content creator, MrBeast, a 24-year-old, famous for stunts like reading every word in the dictionary or burying himself alive for 50 hours — is speculated to become the world’s first billionaire YouTuber.

His is the success story millions of aspiring creators cling to, even as the days of massive growth on mega platforms like YouTube and Instagram seem to be tempering out. And while MrBeast is an anomaly in the increasingly competitive creator landscape, his success in procuring off-platform revenue represents a newly-charted blueprint for the creator economy’s rising middle class — one that doesn’t rely on a single source of income.

Facing the same economic headwinds that have caused mass layoffs across the tech sector, some analysts report the creator economy is on shaky ground. But with almost half of content creators earning money — six times more than the US minimum wage — the middle class of content creators is quickly emerging. Here’s what they’re learning from the industry’s top earner:

Creator-Led Brands Trump Partnerships

With nearly 130M YouTube subscribers, MrBeast could’ve secured a hefty brand deal with McDonald’s—instead he launched his own burger franchise. In good fashion, his surprise announcement of the MrBeast burger took the internet by storm as it became available in 300 locations, seemingly overnight. Fans rushed to UberEats and DoorDash to order it amidst the pandemic—the novelty of the virtual dining concept arguably more a draw than the burger itself.

While the average creator doesn't have the fandom or reach to pull off a national restaurant launch, the creator economy's middle class is starting to realize their content is just the top of the marketing funnel, a way to build an audience they can monetize in unprecedented ways. For a more recent example, look no further than Linus Tech Tips which sold 60,000 units of their screwdriver within 24 hours.

Amidst shrinking marketing budgets, creator-led brands are being built by creators who have a mere 1% of MrBeast’s following and yielding seven to nine figures annually. This shift to building businesses off-platform based on direct-to-fan relationships holds huge potential for the creator middle class in 2023 and beyond.

Vanity Metrics Don’t Dictate Your Net Worth

Not all are aware that MrBeast posted content on YouTube for three years before he built a community. Even then, it took a lot of trial and error for the top creator to find a content niche that would result in repeat viewers.

Brands and creators alike get caught up in vanity metrics — thinking millions of subscribers or followers must equate to millions of views, but this isn’t always the case. In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, MrBeast pointed out that only a small percentage of the views on his videos come from his subscribers. The majority, he noted, come from a user’s home feed — essentially what the platform’s algorithm is suggesting they should watch.

This is good news for the creator middle class; it means creators who have a modest following can still reach large audiences if they produce content that resonates with viewers. A similar shift is happening on music streaming platforms where algorithmic personalized playlists are starting to wield dominance over editorial playlists.

Creators Are Working Smarter, Not Harder

In a bid for market share, ad-supported platforms have imitated each other to a point of homogenization. While copycat features lack innovation, they offer a clear benefit to creators: cross-platform distribution.

Creators like MrBeast used to have to invest in original content for each platform they chose to build an audience on. It's the reason you'd see some succeed on YouTube, but fail on TikTok. Now, as YouTube Shorts, TikTok and Instagram Reels compete for the same eyeballs, creators can share their short-form content across all channels — accelerating the pace at which they can build an audience and monetize. It's partly how MrBeast, who only joined TikTok in late 2020, was able to amass a following of nearly 72 million in a little over two years.

This cross-platform distribution is good news for the creator middle class. In Adobe's 2022 report, Gen Z creators reported earning higher hourly rates despite spending the same amount of time on content and over half anticipate earning more in the next two years than they did in the past two years.

Beyond ad-supported platforms, new revenue streams are emerging for creators that are helping them build meaningful businesses that don’t rely on ad revenue. The most prominent are membership platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans, where creators are unlocking incremental revenue by providing exclusive benefits to their super-fans through tiered offerings.

Not every creator is poised to build a billion-dollar burger franchise, but despite the economic backdrop, creators who succeed at building a niche audience are better positioned than ever to monetize their online relationships both on and off the platforms. I suspect we’ll continue to see a rise in the creator economy’s middle class as Gen Z breaks ground on new revenue streams that are as diverse as the content they create.