What Is Next For Sustainability In The Drinks Industry?

In the past, discussions about sustainability in the drinks industry have mostly focused on the growing process. However, in recent years, there has been an increasing focus on the other end of the production process, specifically packaging. With the rising cost of transportation and fuel, finding more sustainable ways to transport and store wine, spirits and cocktails is becoming increasingly important.

One trend that has gained popularity in recent years is the use of single-serve cans for wine, following the success of cans in the craft beer and spirit industry. Cans are lightweight, recyclable and can be produced within their own market, which helps to minimize their carbon footprint. The Uncommon Wine of England, made entirely from English grapes, is one example of high-quality wine being packaged in cans. In Washington state, the well-regarded Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has also released cans for its 14 Hands brand.

The use of single-use glass packaging, such as spirits and wine bottles, has a significant impact on the environment. According to ecoSpirits, there were 689 billion units of single-use glass packaging produced in 2020, with 40 billion units being spirits bottles and 30 billion units being wine bottles. This resulted in a total of 22 million tons of carbon emissions from spirits bottles and 17 million tons of carbon emissions from wine bottles. The carbon footprint of these single-use glass bottles is significant, with an average of 550 grams of carbon emissions per bottle. This translates to 88 grams of carbon emissions per glass of wine and 30 grams of carbon emissions per cocktail. Unfortunately, the use of single-use glass packaging is expected to increase in the coming years, with ecoSpirits predicting that there will be 95 billion units of single-use glass spirits and wine bottles produced in 2025.

To reduce the environmental impact of single-use glass packaging, it is important for companies in the drinks industry to consider alternative packaging options that are more sustainable. This can include using recycled materials, investing in energy-efficient technologies and supporting local communities and ethical sourcing practices. By taking these steps, the drinks industry can work towards a more sustainable future. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the popularity of canned wine.

According to Nielsen Scantrack, light canned wine consumption has grown by 46% since 2020 and is now worth £11.4 million, representing 0.2% of total light wine. This trend is particularly popular among younger consumers, with a recent survey conducted by Norstat finding that 52% of people aged 18 to 44 drink wine in cans or plan to do so in the next 12 months. The convenience and sustainability of canned wine make it an attractive option for many consumers, and it is likely that this trend will continue to grow in the coming years.

While cans are a promising option for single-serve drinks, bag-in-box and boxed wine have also made a comeback. Wine brands like Laylo, which feature modern labeling and interesting indigenous grape varieties, are leading the way in this trend. In addition, Australia’s Regal Rouge Vermouth has started packaging their vermouth in bag-in-box format, which is more environmentally friendly and cost-effective for bars. Another evolution of bag-in-box packaging is the cardboard bottle, with companies like Greenman Spirits releasing vodka, gin, and English vine Bacchas in Frugalpac’s paper bottle made from 94% recycled paper. This packaging option offers a form factor that is familiar to consumers while still being sustainable.

While glass bottles are not yet a thing of the past, they are becoming less common as wineries move towards lighter, thinner bottles. Kiona Vineyards in Washington state is one example of a winery adopting this trend.

Overall, it is clear that the drinks industry is taking steps towards greater sustainability in packaging, with a variety of options emerging on the market. By considering the environmental impact of their packaging choices, companies in the industry can work towards a more sustainable future.