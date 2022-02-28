My Tips for Getting Credit for Your Work

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

Have you checked on your credit yet? No, I’m not talking about your FICO score, but the credit you receive for the work you are doing for yourself and for others. It’s just a simple Google search to see where you land in the search engine results. This is also a gauge, in this day and age, to determine how well-known you are and how you rank amongst others in the public sphere.

When I decided to re-enroll in school to finish my Bachelor of Communications, I decided to go online with the University of Phoenix. At the time, it was right after the housing market crash, so no one was hiring. My decision to go this route was because I knew that I would be working while going to school, eventually. It needed to be flexible with my schedule so that I could have control over when I worked on my homework, when I would submit exams, etc., while carrying a full work schedule.

I remember working on group projects within certain classes where there was always a student peer who would do the bare minimum or nothing at all sometimes, and that would affect the outcome of the group’s grade. Sometimes one or two people out of the four or five would be responsible enough to carry the group. I was always one of the students who would carry the group or help push the team to the finish line.

As an entrepreneur who has engaged in freelance jobs or contractual types of work for the last several years, I’ve encountered situations that make me feel like I’m back in the role of being the responsible, more reliable one on the team to carry out or see the project through. This not only discouraged me at times, but it thrust me into the land of complete burnout. Relationships became transactional rather than transformational. I began to compare myself based on comments made from higher-ups, and I could feel the level of excellence that I held myself to declining.

It is important for creatives, producers, managers, etc., to receive credit for the work they do. Whether actively or passively, many people put their heart and soul into their work. Some people may not look for credit, which is fine; however, that does not negate the fact they deserve credit for what they do. It also does not prevent folks from recognizing their work and placing said credit on them.

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

What can creatives, innovators, idealists and visionaries do to ensure that credit is properly given for their contributions?

Creatives can submit compositions, literary works and other content for copyrights.

This is a simple administrative task you can do after you create any compositions from scripts and songs to artwork, photos and other digital content. You can visit the U.S. Copyright Office’s website to submit up to 10 unpublished works in one application. This can save you time and money on registration, particularly, if you will be submitting more work in the future.

Inventors can submit for patents, and founders/creators submit for trademarks.

This is a more tedious process, and if you aren’t careful, you could make a mistake that can cost you a little bit more. You can visit the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s website to submit an application for a patent or trademark. Typically, people hire an attorney or go through services like LegalZoom in order for someone who has more experience to submit on their behalf, to take the guesswork out of the process.

Photographers and photojournalists can receive photo credits.

When a photographer takes a photo of a person, place or thing and publishes it — unless it is specifically outlined in their publishing that it is royalty-free — their work is protected. Services like Pexels, Shutterstock and even Canva have royalty-free images, graphics and videos that allow users to use the images for free or for a small fee. A mention typically accompanies the photo wherever it appears, denoting credit for the photographer.

Music producers, songwriters, filmmakers and producers, playwrights, painters, illustrators and many more are all creative roles that receive, deserve and command credit for the work that is produced and displayed.

But don’t be discouraged if you aren’t receiving the credit you are seeking. Know that there are spaces where you belong. If there are spaces that you desire to be in, but there are obstacles and/or gatekeepers, move around them. There will be people on your path who will provide the reciprocity and recognition you deserve.