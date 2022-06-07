4 Tips for Starting Out as a Musician

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

An interesting fact many new artists don’t know is that roughly 60,000 new songs are uploaded to Spotify every day. With that large amount of music being released, it can be hard to stand out as an artist, especially in the early stages of your career.

The good news is that thanks to social media, new music is being discovered and shared every day. It’s never been easier to look up a song or find an artist. Apps like Shazam allow anyone to search up a song on their phone just by recording a small snippet of a song playing. The digital era has provided hundreds of different streaming platforms that carry music from artists all over the world.

Even though it’s never been easier to get your music heard, it can be scary to release your music without knowing much about the music industry. This is why I’ve put together a list of my four tips that will hopefully help guide you at the beginning of your musical career as an artist.

1. Take Your Time

There is no rush to release music. A lot of artists are so excited to get their music out that they forget to take the time to make quality tracks. This is a scenario when quality beats quantity any day.

Especially when releasing your first song, make sure you take the time to really focus on putting together a great-sounding track. Not everyone is going to like your song, but you should still do your best to make it sound as professional as possible so it has the best chance of winning over new fans.

2. Choose A Unique Name

One of the most important parts of building a career as an artist is having a strong, memorable name. Unfortunately, the music industry is more saturated than ever before, which means a lot of creative artist names have already been taken. Although it may take some long hard thought and conversation, it’s vital that you choose a unique name to use.

Finding a unique name will mean searching up any name you come up with, checking to make sure it hasn’t been taken before. You can do this just by Googling the name you are hoping to use. The more unique and unfilled the search results for that name are, the more powerful the name will likely be in the long run. This is especially important on streaming platforms because you want it to be easy for fans to find you. Give it some thought; it’ll be worth it in the long run.

3. Release Music Online Everywhere

When you finally have a finished product that you are ready to release to the masses, it’s important that you put your music out on every platform possible. You never know who might come across your song and you don’t want to limit anyone from listening because you didn’t take the time to release it everywhere. By “everywhere,” I mean all streaming and online media platforms. Some of the biggest platforms that are musts are Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer and SoundCloud.

If you don’t already have a way to easily release music on all the necessary platforms, you can do it through an independent distributor. There are many different independent distributors out there, including CD Baby, TuneCore and DistroKid among others. Each platform has its own unique features and benefits to look at to decide which one is the best fit for whatever music you are releasing.

Releasing your music to all major music platforms is a pretty simple process that involves just uploading some info, the audio for the song and cover art. Once your music is live on the different distribution platforms, it’ll be available for anyone to listen to.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Share Your Music

Oftentimes it can be nerve-racking in the beginning stages of being an artist. You might not be sure about how other people are going to feel about you, but you need to realize that it’s OK to feel that way. Every single artist who is doing it on a higher level started somewhere. Every single one of today’s biggest artists had that first song — and many of them admit that they weren’t very good in the beginning.

You can’t let this stop you from sharing your music with your peers. You need to make people aware of your music, otherwise no one will ever listen. You spent the time and energy making your music and you should be proud of it. Let others know about it. Share your music and get some constructive feedback from your peers. In our digital era, everyone’s attention span doesn’t last very long at all — it might be smart to start with a single.

Remember, stick to whatever it is you want to do and don’t just listen to everyone. Don’t forget the goal is to be unique, and only you are capable of making your own sound.

Final Thoughts

It can be overwhelming at first when you are trying to start a career in music. The important thing is to start off slow and concentrate on making a good product that others will enjoy while still thinking about how you can differentiate yourself from everyone else. Not everyone will like what you release, but that’s part of being an artist, isn’t it? It’s something every single artist goes through no matter what level they are at. Don’t let your fear or negative thoughts stop you from taking an exciting leap of faith.