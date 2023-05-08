Five Tips for Developing Your Leadership Style as a Woman in Business

As women in business, we know firsthand that it can sometimes feel like an uphill battle to become what you want to be in the workplace, especially in male-dominated industries. But the truth is that there are ways to set yourself apart as a leader at work — without having to make any drastic changes or take huge risks.

Whether it’s strengthening your relationships with colleagues, taking on new challenges outside of your comfort zone or shifting your perspective, simple tweaks can have big payoffs when it comes to making strides in your career.

Here are some of my best tips to build rapport and become the successful leader that you already know you are!

It All Comes Back to Attitude

Great leaders know that their attitude sets the tone for everything they do.

So, instead of letting negative vibes bring you (and everyone around you) down and steal your valuable energy, choose to be optimistic and see each setback as a new opportunity to be even better than you expected.

To help solidify this mentality throughout your life, surround yourself with people who believe in hope or, even better, those who are dedicated to making their dreams a reality. Soon enough, you’ll find out that your enthusiasm is contagious and build momentum that carries throughout the office and your personal relationships. Don’t be surprised when your coworkers start to appear much happier to greet you in the morning or even random boosts of creativity during problem-solving sessions!

Your intentions and attitude are powerful, so use them wisely to create a culture where success can thrive.

Never Stop Growing

As a leader, it’s on you to take ownership of your own development. So rise up to the challenge to become a better version of yourself every day and fall in love with the learning process.

Consistently growing is not as hard as you might think; little steps are all it takes. Make sure that you’re setting time aside each day to nourish your mind. Read more books and articles, connect with new people at networking events or maybe challenge yourself to grab coffee with folks outside your department. Editor’s picks

Don’t limit yourself to topics related to your field — give yourself an edge by learning about subjects as diverse as possible. That way, when situations arise that seem out of your realm, you’ll already have a seed of knowledge from which to build. Diversifying isn’t just an HR catchphrase, it applies to how we grow our minds, too!

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Put Your Faith in Yourself

Learning to trust yourself is a skill that can take you far in life, especially as a leader.

When it comes time to make a decision, trusting your expertise can help guide you to the best possible outcome. From there, your inner voice and a sense of confidence can help you meet success over and over again.

Better yet, once others see your newfound conviction in action, they will be more likely to trust you and your leadership capabilities even more. Don’t be afraid to share your opinion when something doesn’t feel right. Your input might just save everyone a lot of time and frustration.

Don’t get discouraged if people aren’t on the same page as you at first. As long as you articulate the why behind your idea, you can open up a fruitful conversation about how your team can set the stage for success. You got this!

Identify Your Weaknesses (And Turn Them Into Your Strengths)

We all have them, but few people have the courage to look their weaknesses in the face and make the decision to actively overcome them. Doing so can not only make you a better leader, but it can also give you an opportunity to use your strengths to their fullest and take real steps to improve on your weaknesses. Related

To do this effectively, start by getting familiar with yourself. If you have the courage, be honest with your team and share some of those weaknesses. Admitting your imperfections can set an example for them to improve, too. Your team members will probably feel more comfortable being open about where they could do better and how to use their talents most effectively.

The truth is, no one expects you to be perfect as a leader. But, true vulnerability can earn respect and trust from those around you that goes beyond perfection. So, go ahead and get familiar with yourself — it’s the first step toward being a more effective leader.

Prioritize Self-Care

Refueling when you need it isn’t just good for your well-being — it can make you a better leader all around.

Think of it this way: you’re the engine, and your team represents the wheels of the car. You all support each other on the road to success. But, if you run out of gas, so do they. Trending Inside the ‘Death Match’ that Helped Doom Tucker Carlson at Fox Texas Mass Shooter Posted Neo-Nazi Content, FBI Document Reveals ‘Succession’ Recap: A Sex-Fueled Tom and Shiv Hit Their Breaking Point Dianna Agron Has Come a Long Way From ‘Glee’

Taking breaks, getting enough sleep and exercising may seem like luxuries, but they can help fuel you up to take on new challenges and think more creatively. That means more progress and a healthier, happier office overall.

Utilizing just a couple of these tips can help you succeed. Don’t be afraid to take on help and work as a team to strengthen your business. Sometimes just a little faith in your abilities and taking that jump right into where you’re supposed to be is all it takes!